USS Wasp Celebrates 35th Birthday

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Moser | MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 29, 2024) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Tawny Rector, right, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Isaiah Climes, serve cake at a commemorative birthday celebration on the ship's messdecks aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), July 29. Wasp is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a schedule deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Eric Moser)

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – Sailors and Marines walk about passageways as the ship’s air conditioning system works overtime under the beating sun. These deckplates have supported the weight of servicemembers across the armed services through oceans and seas around the world.



From a maiden deployment in 1991 and emergency deployments to Somalia and Kuwait in 1993, the USS Wasp (LHD 1) has been one of the premier emergency response forces since her commissioning. Throughout her first decade of service, Wasp participated in Operation Restore Hope, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and served a key role in humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts throughout Central and South America. In 2007, Wasp was the first ship to deploy the MV-22B Osprey, and in 2011 was the first ship to receive flight deck modifications for the F-35B Lightning. While forward deployed in Sasebo, Japan in 2018 Wasp served as the first operational shipboard deployment for the F-35B.



Fast-forward to 2024, while steaming in the Mediterranean Sea during a scheduled deployment, the first-in-class amphibious assault ship and her crew celebrated the ship’s 35th birthday with a cake cutting on the ship’s mess decks. This milestone provided an opportunity to pause during the steady drum of underway life and a chance to look back upon all the ship has accomplished over the preceding years.



“Wasp is recognized as one of the most lethal and versatile ships on the waterfront because she’s always had the best crews in the fleet,” said Capt. Christopher Purcell, Wasp’s commanding officer. “Every Sailor and Marine on Wasp is a true American hero for today’s Navy.” Purcell thanked the crew for their part in bringing the ship to mission ready status and looked back to all Wasp Sailors who have contributed to defending the nation’s security.



“This birthday marks the 35th year since the ship commissioned and is the 10th ship to bear the name Wasp,” Purcell said. “I’m proud to serve with each and every one of you and be part of a ship with such time honored tradition.”



During the birthday ceremony on the ship’s mess decks, the youngest and oldest Sailors present at the ceremony were able to cut a custom birthday cake made by the ship’s “cake boss,” Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Hayden Clark.



“It’s my third year aboard Wasp, and to see it come out of the yards and into deployment makes me extremely proud,” said Clark.



After the ceremony, the crew enjoyed a specially crafted lunch to celebrate. The meal featured chicken and beef kabobs, gyros, fried cabbage, garlic roasted potato wedges, and macaroni salad.



“I’m ecstatic to be part of the crew and along for the ship’s journey through history,” said Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Norie Roberson. “This birthday is special because we’re on deployment and the entire crew is able to celebrate together. This is an experience I can be proud to share with my family back home.”



Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Isaiah Climes, a lead member along with Roberson on the galley team that prepared the special meal, explained how humbling it was to put together the meal for the crew on such a significant anniversary.



“I’m happy to do something I love to do,” said Climes. “We put a lot of effort into this meal so the crew can enjoy the birthday as much as possible.”



In a speech over the ship’s 1 main circuit, Purcell reiterated the motto which all Wasp Sailors keep to heart whenever they report for duty. “It’s you, the crew, who have made this ship ‘Number One in the Fleet,’” Purcell said.



Wasp is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a schedule deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.



