Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Completes USS Hawai’i Submarine Maintenance

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) delivered the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, USS Hawai’i (SSN 776), back to the fleet following the completion of her depot modernization period (DMP) availability.



Hawai’i began its maintenance period in Pearl Harbor in late 2021. During that time, 19,000 individual jobs were completed to upgrade and keep the submarine fit for service. Significant refurbishments of major components were performed due to periodicity requirements during a DMP. Upgrades, inspections and repairs were conducted throughout the submarine.



For almost two years maintenance crews worked in the dry dock, then Hawai’i was moved pier-side where the remaining work was completed. Prior to being certified as seaworthy and ready to return to the fleet, the submarine was taken out on sea trials for testing.



“In executing sea trials and closing our depot modernization, USS Hawai’i Sailors and teammates from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard met every challenge head-on, bringing the War Canoe back to the fleet ready to fight,” said Cmdr. Daniel Jones, USS Hawai’i commanding officer.



From stern to bow, the submarine received a thorough modernization, all due to the team’s ability to work smoothly through each phase.



“Interacting and building relationships with the people, from deck-plate workers to the project team itself, or the ship’s force, and witnessing the development that is happening, the problem-solving and coordination, that is the best part,” said Chad Nishida, project superintendent, PHNSY & IMF.



Jones followed the sentiment by adding, “It was an amazing honor and privilege to do this together. The War Canoe paddles again!”



The Navy’s submarine force has unique access to a critical undersea domain. The ability to rapidly deploy is a key component to the Pacific Fleet’s ability to respond to crisis and conflict throughout the Indo-Pacific region. While underway, submarines conduct combat readiness training and employ undersea warfare capabilities in support of a wide range of missions. The shipyard’s ability to complete complex maintenance operations and deliver submarines back to the fleet on time ensures the submarine force remains ready and responsive for any tasking.



Hawai’i, homeported at the historic submarine piers in Pearl Harbor, was commissioned on May 5, 2007, and is the first vessel of its name. Hawai’i has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors, and can support various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of NAVSEA and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. It is the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawai’i. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. Its location places it about a week’s steaming time closer to potential regional contingencies in the Indo-Pacific.



