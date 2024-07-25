Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP RESILIENCE TEAM HOSTS WELLNESS FAIR

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Command Resilience Team is hosting a Wellness

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Story by Christina Johnson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Command Resilience Team is hosting a Wellness Fair, Monday – Wednesday, July 29, 30, 31, in Building 2, 2nd Floor Main Hallway. Various tables are set up to provide information for the American Red Cross, library services offered at the command, Fleet and Family Services, Pastoral Care, Health Promotion and Wellness, and many others.

