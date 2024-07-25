NMCP RESILIENCE TEAM HOSTS WELLNESS FAIR

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Command Resilience Team is hosting a Wellness Fair, Monday – Wednesday, July 29, 30, 31, in Building 2, 2nd Floor Main Hallway. Various tables are set up to provide information for the American Red Cross, library services offered at the command, Fleet and Family Services, Pastoral Care, Health Promotion and Wellness, and many others.

