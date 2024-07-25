Collaborative summit stresses significance of data and analytics for future operations

Photo By Nicolo Manzo | Data experts from across the country gathered at Tobyhanna Army Depot (TYAD) July...... read more read more Photo By Nicolo Manzo | Data experts from across the country gathered at Tobyhanna Army Depot (TYAD) July 23-25 where they explored how data can enhance the readiness and efficiency of the warfighter at the Army Materiel Command Data and Analytics Summit. see less | View Image Page

TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT, Pa. – Data experts from across the country gathered at Tobyhanna Army Depot (TYAD) July 23-25 where they explored how data can enhance the readiness and efficiency of the warfighter at the Army Materiel Command Data and Analytics Summit.



The summit provided a platform for knowledge sharing, skill development and forward planning. Over 40 presenters covered key topics like artificial intelligence, governance, dashboard development, human capital, data architecture and application development.



There were over 160 in-person attendees and another 150 attendees who joined remotely, according to Dr. Matthew Raup of TYAD’s Business Intelligence Team.



“The event was a great way to network with experts across the organization and to build relationships that will promote future collaboration within the rapidly changing data and analytics environment,” said Raup.



Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general and acting commander, offered remarks virtually on the summit’s first day, challenging the audience to “think outside the box” as they develop solutions that will have lasting impacts on the Army.



“It is the dawn of a new era. We need to think differently about the way we utilize data,” Mohan emphasized. “Opportunity is knocking for AMC.”



AMC is at the forefront of utilizing data analytics to enhance operational readiness for the military and has a comprehensive data and analytics plan; its foundation is the embedding of data in workplace cultures across the entire command.



AMC’s Chief Data and Analytics Officer Dr. Christopher Hill responded to Mohan’s call to action saying, “I guarantee that the AMC enterprise will be well postured to meet this intent.”



The event offered two paths for attendees. The leadership track focused on governance of data analytics, implementation and developing standards for data maturity. The technical track provided insight on an array of related topics including data security, dashboard and app development and business analytics.



Samantha Hill Tyler works at Headquarters AMC and reports on data initiatives across the command. She attended the event to experience AMC’s data-driven culture firsthand and felt the trip was more than worthwhile.



“The summit was an excellent opportunity to collaborate and see innovations from across the AMC enterprise,” she said.



A highly anticipated component of the summit was the dashboard and application showcase and contest. This dynamic session allowed contributors to demonstrate tools they have developed and their real-world impact. Participants voted for their favorite presentations in each category.



Sydney Nwakanma and Todd Diskey of Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command won the Dashboard Innovation Award (non-Power BI).



Their team uses Tableau to create dashboards at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, that allow senior leaders to compare a variety of real-time data simultaneously.



“The team we work with is only about a year old,” said Nwakanma. “I am hoping to get some inspiration from the showcase entries and see how others are utilizing tools and products.”



Depot leadership acknowledges the value of effective use of data analytics for efficient resource management and making data-driven decisions. TYAD’s business intelligence personnel led recent efforts to roll out easy-to-understand dashboards throughout the depot, enabling the identification of challenges in real time and the opportunity to quickly to resolve them.



In his remarks on the final day of the summit, TYAD Commander Col. James L. Crocker noted that data is the cornerstone of the depot.



“Leveraging the power of data allows us to make informed decisions and maintain our competitive edge,” Crocker added. “Tobyhanna looks forward to continued partnership with colleagues across the enterprise as AMC continues to lead the way in data analytics and improving readiness across the DOD.”



