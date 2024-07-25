Corps closes Lock and Dam 10 to all navigation to replace miter gates

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will temporarily close Lock and Dam 10, in Guttenberg, Iowa, to all navigation to replace all four main lock chamber main gates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates: Aug. 13, 15, 20 and 22.



Towboat operators and other vessels are requested not to tie up on the guide walls during this closure period.



Please contact the lock at (651) 290-5053 or on channel 14 for assistance.



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.



