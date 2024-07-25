MSC chartered tanker ships deliver fuel at-sea in support of RIMPAC 2024

Military Sealift Command (MSC) chartered tanker ships MT Overseas Mykonos and MT Allied Pacific are providing at-sea fuel deliveries to the MSC’s Combat Logistics Fleet (CLF) ships in and around the Hawaiian Islands supporting the underway phase during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024.



Overseas Mykonos is delivering JP5 aviation fuel and diesel ship fuel and Allied Pacific is delivering diesel ship fuel to MSC fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) and MSC dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) through a series of consolidated cargo operations (CONSOLs). In addition, Allied Pacific is delivering fuel to the New Zealand Navy’s Polar-class sustainment vessel HMNZS Aotearoa (A11).



During a CONSOL, the specially outfitted MSC-controlled tankers transfer the cargo fuel via connected lines while underway, essentially creating an at-sea gas station for ships.



Unlike a quick trip to the gas pumps for a car, CONSOLs can take hours to complete and require well-trained crewmembers operating the hose rigs and pumps. On Allied Pacific, CONSOL operations are conducted by a crew of 22-24, working from one refueling station.



CONSOL operations with a tanker ship require ships such as Pecos and Washington Chambers to use their equipment to receive fuel, rather than to deliver fuel. Unlike taking fuel from a commercial or Navy fuel facility, CONSOL operations are done underway, with both ships moving alongside each other, maintaining a distance between 160-200 feet. Because the hoses used are rated to a much lesser capacity, the time it takes to transfer fuel is doubled or tripled compared to a shore side fuel terminal, taking between 7-8 hours, which can be exhausting for the crews of both ships. While challenging, CONSOL operations with a tanker allow the CLF ships to stay on station and continue to deliver fuel to ships in the area.



“The sole advantage to taking fuel from a tanker vice a terminal, is that the tanker can move to the geographic location, where needed,” explained Capt. Keith Walzak, Pecos’s civil service master. “Utilizing a fuel terminal requires us to leave contested areas, and travel to wherever the terminal is, which requires time. When we are able to get back to a terminal, we can receive stores, both for us, and the ships we are servicing.”



According to Nate Wheeler, Washington Chambers operations chief, the chartered tankers offer significant advantages. “CONSOL with commercial units enables the Combat Logistics Force units to remain on station, at-sea, in order to facilitate follow-on replenishment at-sea events with customers, without in-port contingencies that may arise and cause delays,” he said.



Support to RIMPAC 2024 didn’t happen overnight. Allied Pacific’s preparations began in April, where the ship was fitted with the equipment needed for CONSOL operations, followed by training in-port and at-sea. The training included two days of pier side training and a CONSOL with HMNZS Aotearoa, a first for the Royal New Zealand Navy. The training proved a new capability for the New Zealand Defense Forces and proof of operational concept for Allied Pacific.



In addition, senior officers from Allied Pacific and Overseas Mykonos were invited to support operational planning sessions, highlighting commercial tanker capabilities and limitations. These contributions were made available to Commander Task Force (CTF) 173, a multinational task force, which exercised tactical control of MSC ships, including Allied Pacific and Overseas Mykonos throughout the exercise.



As the largest maritime exercise in the world, RIMPAC provides experience for participants to train and learn from each other. This is true also for Allied Pacific, when re-flagged under the United States registry of ships in October 2023 and are participating in their first RIMPAC.

According to the ship’s civilian master, Capt. Edward Markuske, RIMPAC support has enabled his crew to conduct more CONSOLs in a month than a ship like it would do in a year, allowing the crew to grow their skillsets in a real-world environment.



“The benefits of doing RIMPAC is that we get very good at doing CONSOLs,” said Markuske. “Commercial support tankers such as the Allied Pacific, may only do one or two CONSOLs per year. During RIMPAC we have done four in the space of two weeks, so the crew is able to practice and improve our skills rapidly. For most commercial vessels, you will never get to conduct the kind of operations that you do when working with the US Navy. This is a very different world from coast-wise tanker operation. It is a unique and rewarding experience, for many a once-in-a-career opportunity and we are very aware that this is an important logistical capability for MSC and the U.S. Navy.”



Overseas Mykonos and Allied Pacific will remain in the Hawaiian area of operations, supporting RIMPAC through the end of the exercise in August.



Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

