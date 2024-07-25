Letterkenny hosts first-ever SBIR Depot Day

Photo By Pam Goodhart | 240709-A-BS696-1008 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Dale McClanahan (right), LEAD Future...... read more read more Photo By Pam Goodhart | 240709-A-BS696-1008 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Dale McClanahan (right), LEAD Future Systems Integration Office chief, briefs small business leaders on Letterkenny capabilities during the LEAD SBIR Depot Day event on July 9. As part of the U.S. Army’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, Letterkenny Army Depot leadership hosted 10 U.S. small businesses for the first-ever Letterkenny SBIR Depot Day. (Photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – As part of the U.S. Army’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, Letterkenny Army Depot leadership hosted 10 U.S. small businesses for the first-ever Letterkenny SBIR Depot Day on July 9.



According to Kate Williams, LEAD Directorate of Strategic Management director, Letterkenny and the SBIR Team had two goals for the event.



“The first was to connect small businesses with winning ideas with a proven organization that has the talent, equipment and facilities to turn premise into product,” said Williams.



“Second, small business innovators could submit proposals for operational technologies as modernization enablers for the LEAD workforce.”



Williams explained that winning proposals, funded by the Army’s SBIR budget, will not impact the depot’s rates. “In fact, the SBIR Program funds a diverse portfolio of U.S. startups and small businesses, encouraging technological innovation to meet federal research and development needs.”



“Small businesses are great at being agile, moving quickly and doing that ‘down in the dirt’ type digging, so we try to get them through the SBIR program,” said Nicole Fox, program analyst and transition broker team lead, Army Applied SBIR program. “We supply them with additional funding so they can work with our Army partners to have something tangible at the end that can be utilized.”



Williams emphasized that LEAD is a critical support system for readiness. “We modernize and extend the lifespan of equipment. We stand ready to respond to the nation’s priorities in a time of crisis.



“Partnerships bring in fresh ideas for modernization and innovation, challenging our existing processes, and helping us close technical gaps. Letterkenny aims to collaborate with businesses, not compete.”



LEAD opportunities to the SBIR community include creating mobile sustainment tools, increasing shop floor operational technology and advancing reverse engineering capabilities. The desired outcome is to enhance operations and partner businesses by leveraging available resources.



The depot’s community partners, Kip Feldman, Cumberland Valley Business Park executive director, and David Mackley, Franklin County Area Development Corporation project manager, attended the event and highlighted the benefits of relocating small business headquarters to Franklin County.



“We are one of the fastest growing counties in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania; we made it in the top 10 out of 67 counties to have the most growth,” Mackley remarked. “Letterkenny Army Depot is the county’s second-largest employer and the number one manufacturer employer.”



Depot Day concluded with an opportunity for small business leaders to showcase inventions aimed to enhance Letterkenny’s operations across the depot. Experts from across the depot got a chance to try the technologies and provide direct feedback to the developers.



“This is something we want to build on every year,” said Williams. “Outcomes for everyone improve when new ideas and expertise are joined.”



If a small business is interested in partnering with Letterkenny Army Depot or has any questions, contact the LEAD Future Systems Integration Office at (717) 267-5210 or email usarmy.letterkenny.usamc.list.new-business-development@army.mil.



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. LEAD is a subordinate of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and is the Air and Missile Defense and Long-Range Precision Fires depot, supporting systems for the Department of Defense, foreign partners and industry. Letterkenny Army Depot, established in 1942, is a government-owned and -operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



