Bridging Service and Civilian Life: The Army PaYS Program Paves Way for Future Careers

FORT STEWART, Ga. — In a unique collaboration, the U.S. Armys’ Partnership For Your Success (PaYS) program is reshaping the transition from military service to civilian employment.



Col. Marc Austin, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, alongside Mayor Karl Riles, signed an agreement with the City of Hinesville to mark their collaboration supporting the U.S. Army PaYS program.



This initiative connects service members with employers who value a Soldier’s discipline, skills, and work ethic, providing a seamless pathway to rewarding careers after military service. Whether in technology, healthcare, or public service, PaYS participants are equipped to excel and make meaningful contributions in their chosen fields.



During the signing ceremony, Austin spotlighted how Soldiers have these unique traits that they can bring to the workforce.



“People are our greatest resource. As the Soldiers transition out, they have been trained, they've been educated, and they've shown a willingness to serve and dedicate themselves to a profession at a very young age,” said Austin.



By partnering with private industry, academic institutions, and local public organizations, PaYS ensures Soldiers are well-prepared for life beyond the uniform.



Kenny Howard, the city manager of Hinesville, expressed his enthusiasm for the new initiative aimed at integrating transitioning Soldiers into the community.



“We are excited about this because we know the value that the Army, the Soldiers retired from the Army, bring to the city of Hinesville and to this entire community. We are excited about the program because we feel that it is a win-win-win situation for everyone,” said Howard. “It allows the soldiers to get some advantage in that they get interviews automatically. It allows us to take advantage of those who are well trained. They are professionals that come and they have great work ethic.”



Austin emphasized this partnership goes beyond just a formal agreement.



“I can't say enough about the partnership and the relationships, because it goes beyond just, ‘hey, we're doing something formal,’ but the relationships that evolve at the personal level between not just the leaders on post, but the Soldiers on post with those surrounding communities,” said Austin.



Hinesville hopes to tap into a valuable pool of talent while providing meaningful opportunities for those who have served. This initiative is seen as a model for other municipalities looking to support veterans in their transition to civilian life.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield leaders are looking to integrate PaYS regionally in the near future.

