Fortifying the bridge between health and training

Photo By Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class De'Nyzia Baker, 81st Medical Group public health technician, and Capt. Amber Sulahria, 81st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron audiologist, pose for a photo during the Student Health Fair on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 19, 2024. The Student Health Fair educated Keesler's students in training on different aspects of healthy living, providing active learning activities that were aimed to reduce risk of injury, improve performance and enhance resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – The 81st Medical Group hosted a Student Health Fair for technical training students at the Levitow Training Facility here, July 19.



Arising from a prior collaboration between the 81st MDG and 81st Training Group, the event educated Airmen on different aspects of health, providing active learning activities to reduce the risk of injury, improve performance, and enhance resiliency.



“We’ve gotten really positive feedback about improved physical training scores from the Airmen, so we reached out to the 81st MDG to help out during our remedial PT sessions for Airmen on waivers so they could experience those same benefits,” said Staff Sgt. Owain Roberts, 81st TRG military training office military training leader. “Throughout that time span, the 81st MDG identified an opportunity to educate our Airmen more on the variables that impact their wellness, which led to us coming together to create the health fair.”



Each training squadron had dedicated time blocks during the fair to allow students to explore various aspects. At the Fishbowl, booths covered scores of topics including audiology, mental health, emergency life support skills, reproductive health and guidance over healthy relationships. Additionally, students visited the running clinic in the band room for running form assessments, and observed demonstrations of exercise movements to prevent injuries during physical training.



“I think this event was quite fun for the Airmen, said Capt. Kathryn Welch, 81st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron integrative medicine director. “On top of providing them education and resources, we’re connecting them with specialists. The Airmen usually have to schedule an appointment to see them, but now, they have access to that professional advice straight from the source and can get any questions they may have answered. When they leave, they can take that information and use it in their training to perform at 100%.”



After observing the successful turnout and witnessing Airmen’s newfound understanding of wellness, the 81st MDG and 81ST TRG aim to establish the student health fair as a recurring event and explore future collaborations. By creating good habits while they’re here at Keesler, Airmen can go to their next base with a fresh outlook on human performance that maximizes their capabilities as mission-ready warfighters in the future high-end fight.