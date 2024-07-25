Expanding the network and securing connections: USAREUR-AF hosts 2024 Cyber Summit

Photo By Lauren Harrah | Col. Edward Kendall, chief information officer, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, delivers...... read more read more Photo By Lauren Harrah | Col. Edward Kendall, chief information officer, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, delivers opening remarks during the 2024 Cyber Summit in Wiesbaden, Germany, on July 23, 2024. The annual three-day event hosted by USAREUR-AF, brought together over 400 cybersecurity professionals from across the globe to strengthen cyber defenses, interoperability, and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Lauren Harrah) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany -- U.S. Army Europe and Africa hosted the 2024 Cyber Summit in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 23-25, bringing together cybersecurity professionals from across the globe to enhance cyber readiness.



The summit highlights USAREUR-AF’s focus on cyber security, governance, and the relationships that sustain and strengthen the network security posture within the European and African theaters.



“The Cybersecurity Summit is an opportunity for us to bring together military, Department of Defense civilians, industry representatives, and other nations to have those discussions about cybersecurity, how we continue to defend our networks, utilize new technologies and techniques for the collective good to increase security across the broad range of both our NATO partners and Allies,” said Col. Edward Kendall, chief information officer, USAREUR-AF.



The 24th annual event brought in more than 400 participants representing 15 different countries, including nearly 100 virtual participants.



Each year, the event continues to grow and serves as not only the culmination of efforts over the past year, but also as a forum for senior leaders to set the stage for the year ahead said Holvin Galindo, director of cybersecurity, USAREUR-AF.



Topics of discussion during this year’s summit included the future of cybersecurity with the integration of AI, modernization, cyber defense through international cooperation, threat detection, and data security in cloud-based environments, among others. Breakout sessions included presentations from several international partners and industry professionals providing attendees the opportunity to dive into these topics by examining case studies, current challenges, and data platforms.



“The goal is to bring the right people together to discuss upcoming events, past events, new technologies, new threats, new vulnerabilities, and just share our different experiences as we come together for these three days,” said Galindo.



As the U.S. Army strives for continuous transformation and technology continues to evolve in a complex digital environment so do potential threats, reinforcing the need for a strong network of professional resources.



“We’re never going to go at anything alone,” said Kendall. “And just continuing to strengthen the partnership, relation with NATO and our partners, is really going to enable us to prove that collective security posture so we can defend and ultimately protect our networks across the board.”