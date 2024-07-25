Colombia: NATO's valued non-member partner in the Western Hemisphere and beyond

While not a NATO member, Colombia is increasingly viewed as a key global partner for the 32-nation Alliance and U.S. combatant commands like U.S. European Command (USEUCOM), U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) and U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM).



Exercises and Partnerships



STUTTGART, GERMANY-- As a major non-NATO U.S. Ally, Colombia has actively participated in various NATO exercises and operations, strengthening interoperability and cooperation with Allied forces. Recently, Colombia demonstrated its commitment to collaborating with like-minded nations worldwide by participating in the U.S. Department of Defense-led and U.S. European Command-coordinated Large Scale Global Exercise (LSGE), demonstrating its commitment to the shared values of freedom and security.



"Through our active involvement with NATO Allies and partners around the world, Colombia demonstrates its strong desire to foster relationships beyond the Western Hemisphere and its commitment to stability and security efforts,” said Colombian Army Brig. Gen. Carlos Enrique Carrasquilla Gomez, Senior Coalition Activities Advisor, Exercises and Coalition Affairs, U.S. Southern Command. “Colombia and its military forces are committed to supporting global peace efforts under the principles of Western democracy, with our government prioritizing the protection of life as its highest objective."



LSGE 24 incorporated nearly 30 wide-ranging exercises and military activities to highlight America’s robust presence and capabilities alongside Allies, partners and fellow U.S. combatant commands.



Within the framework of LSGE, exercises like USSOUTHCOM's Tradewinds and Resolute Sentinel play a crucial role. These exercises focus on countering transnational threats and enhancing regional security cooperation with partners in Latin America and the Caribbean, an effort of critical importance in today's interconnected world as events in one region can quickly impact nations across the globe.



Notably, key NATO Allies such as Canada, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom also participate in these exercises alongside Colombia. This collaboration allows for the sharing of best practices, fine-tuning militaries’ ability to operate as one, and the strengthening of operational capabilities to effectively address common security challenges.



This year, NATO’s Allied Special Operations Forces Command certified Colombian Special Forces during USSOUTHCOM’s Fused Response in which they used the NATO special operations planning process and tactics, techniques and procedures. This certification highlights the interoperability and readiness of Colombian Special Forces to operate alongside NATO Allies, ensuring they meet the rigorous standards set by the Alliance for conducting complex and dynamic security missions



Colombia's efforts to enhance security within its borders contribute to regional stability, which in turn benefits European security by disrupting transnational criminal networks and curbing the flow of illegal drugs and other illicit goods to Europe.



Support to Ukraine



Much like Japan in the Far East, Colombia in the Western Hemisphere has demonstrated its commitment to global security by providing non-lethal military aid to Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. This assistance includes items such as helmets, bulletproof vests and night vision goggles, underscoring Colombia's solidarity with Ukraine and its support for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Colombia’s contributions to Ukraine, combined with international efforts to blunt an autocratic leader’s attempts to erase a sovereign country, demonstrates the strength of partnership and cohesive resolve toward global peace, stability and freedom



Space Military Integration



Colombia is an emerging space partner to the U.S. and recognizes the importance of space capabilities to its military operations. In 2021, USPACECOM and the Colombian Air Force signed a space situational awareness information-sharing agreement to promote greater safety and stability in the space domain, a prime example of the nation’s effort to expand space cooperation.



In 2024, Colombia participated in USSPACECOM’s Global Sentinel capstone event alongside participants from 25 nations to strengthen and grow international partnerships, deepen integration, and strengthen interoperability through exercises focused on space situational awareness and command and control.



Expanding space cooperation and deepening integration among nations with a shared commitment to the responsible uses of space increases collective security in all domains.



Colombia has been a steadfast military partner with the U.S. for many decades and recently completed a bilateral Space Capabilities Alignment Conference with the U.S., where both nations engaged in high-level discussions on space domain awareness and explored avenues for future collaboration in space-related initiatives.



Additionally, USEUCOM, USSOUTHCOM and USSPACECOM are working closely with Colombia and other Allied and partner nations in building an operational space coalition of countries in the Western Hemisphere that are closely aligned with NATO through space domain operations.





Colombia's contributions to global security, its participation in multinational exercises, and its commitment to space collaboration underscore its importance as a key partner for USEUCOM, USSOUTHCOM, USSPACECOM and NATO. The strong partnership among Colombia and these organizations plays a vital role in maintaining regional and global stability, countering transnational threats and promoting international cooperation.



This featured story was written in collaboration with U.S. European Command, U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Space Command, NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe and NATO Allied Special Operations Forces Command.



-30-



About USEUCOM



U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) is responsible for U.S. military operations across Europe, portions of Asia and the Middle East, the Arctic and Atlantic Ocean. USEUCOM is comprised of more than 65,000 permanent military personnel supported by rotational forces and DoD civilians working closely with NATO Allies and partners. For more information about USEUCOM, visit www.eucom.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 04:03 Story ID: 477205 Location: STUTTGART, DE Web Views: 31 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colombia: NATO's valued non-member partner in the Western Hemisphere and beyond, by 1LT Gabriele Gocso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.