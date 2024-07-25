Alliance Born Out of War Blossoms in Peace

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Jinhae Korean Veterans Association descended upon the Commander, Fleet...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the Jinhae Korean Veterans Association descended upon the Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC) naval base on July 23, 2024, to commemorate this year’s 71st anniversary of the ROK-U.S. alliance. see less | View Image Page

More than seven decades has passed since the end of the Korean War that resulted in the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953, yet the surviving veterans of the War continue to embody the evidence of the deep alliance between the Republic of Korea (ROK) and United States. This significant chapter of ROK history came alive when members of the Jinhae Korean Veterans Association descended upon the Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC) naval base on July 23, 2024, to commemorate this year’s 71st anniversary of the ROK-U.S. alliance.

The small group of elderly but active veterans became even more animated when they arrived at CFAC, the only U.S. Navy base in mainland Asia that happens to be right nextdoor to the ROK Naval Academy and the ROK’s largest navy base. The sights, sounds, and sceneries awakened memories of a time long past but never forgotten.

“Every one of the veterans here is the living proof of the invaluable Republic of Korea-United States alliance,” said Mr. Son Dam, chairman of Jinhae Branch of Korean War Veterans Association, in his translated remarks during the commemoration lunch at CFAC’s Turtle Cove Restaurant. The 89-year-old Mr. Son and his compatriots, all in their 80s and 90s, still carry vivid wartime memories.

“As a radioman of the Third Battalion, Twenty-Sixth Regiment, Capital Defense Division, I was surrounded by the PVA [North Korea’s People’s Volunteer Army] who held our lifefines,” recalled Mr. Son. “But thanks to the First U.S. Marine Division’s successful withdrawal operations, I was able to take the last boat out from Heungnam [known as the Miracle of Christmas] and survived. We are honored to have Mr. Kim Dae Ryun and Ms. Cho Soon Ok, a married veteran couple. Mr. Kim, who was a veteran of the ROK National Defense Corps, was evacuated from Jin Nam Po on a U.S. Transport vessel.”

They still strongly believe the unshakeable friendship between the ROK and the U.S. that was bonded by blood and war will continue to guide the paths of the two nations.

“During the Korean War, the United States sent the most personnel (1,789,000) with the greatest casualty (36,940 killed, 92,034 wounded, and 8,176 missing) to build the foundation for the free Republic of Korea,” remarked Mr. Son. “To face the increasing threats worldwide, we [the Republic of Korea and United States] must continue to help and work together.”

Indeed, the ironclad commitment to the ROK-U.S. alliance has been maintaining peace and security for the past 71 years, and strengthening the alliance is instrumental to peace and stability in the region. “Your presence here today is a testament to the enduring alliance that was forged in the crucible of the War and grew stronger over the decades,” said Cmdr. James DiPasquale, CFAC commanding officer. “We are grateful to each of you for your service and for the legacy you built. Your dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering support for the alliance have shaped our present and secured a promising future.”

In Mr. Son’s own words, “We, who have experienced war, must stand ready in order to preclude misfortune on this land. We go together! Katchi Kapshida!”