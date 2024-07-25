51st MSG holds change of command 2024

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea– The 51st Mission Support Group hosted a change of command ceremony to officially transfer command from U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Grygo, to U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Elliott at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2024.



The tradition of military change of command ceremonies is for subordinates to witness the transition of position and responsibility from one commander to another.



The ceremony was presided over by Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, who commended Grygo for his tireless efforts and commitment to the mission.



“These five squadrons constitute the majority of our Fighter Wing and are truly the heart and soul of this power-projected platform that we call Osan AB,” said McKibban. “The tireless commitment and service of the 51st MSG has real consequences, and is critical to our collectability to Fight Tonight”



During his tenure as the 51st MSG commander, Grygo maintained over 1,000 buildings, detected and deterred five small unidentified flying object threats to the base's assets, improved a mission-critical fleet despite lapses in funding and more.



“To the incredible men and women of the 51st MSG, thank you for your hard work, dedication, professionalism, and warfighting support,” announced Grygo. “Despite what my declaration citation says - I do not do any of those things, you are the ones who do the deep thinking and heavy lifting to accomplish the mission.”



McKibban also took the time to reflect on Elliott's previous assignments, encouraging him to embrace the challenges he will face while leading within the 51st FW.



Elliott expressed his gratitude for the leadership and personnel within the 51st MSG while emphasizing his excitement for the assignments’ tasks and missions. Furthermore, Elliott applauded the previous commander’s accomplishments and stated his plan to embody those same values of wingmanship and devotion to mission and family.



As the group commander, Elliott will lead five squadrons responsible for providing communications, engineering, security, law enforcement, transportation, supply, personnel support, logistics readiness, education, food services, housing and recreation activities to over 2,700 personnel, supporting the Air Forces’ most permanently forward-deployed wing, a Numbered Air Force and 24 tenant units.

