Schofield Barracks Hosts Water Safety 'ZAC Camp' for Keiki

Photo By Robert Haynes | ZAC Foundation Partnership with U.S. Army in Hawaiʻi closing ceremony, held on July 26, was attended by Rep. Jill Tokuda, Col. Jonathan Velishka, 25th Infantry Division Deputy Commander for Support and Col. Rachel Sullivan, U.S Army Garrison Hawaii Commander.

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaiʻi — More than 100 keiki (children) at Schofield Barracks dove into water safety education this week as part of a nationwide initiative to prevent youth drownings.



The U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of America and The ZAC Foundation, hosted a four-day "ZAC Camp" from July 23-26, 2024, at Richardson Pool. The $12,500 grant-funded program, awarded to Schofield Barracks' school-age center, aims to teach water safety to children aged 5-9.



Schofield Barracks is one of two Army bases to receive the grant, alongside Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.



The camp combines classroom instruction with swimming lessons and interactions with first responders. "Water safety is crucial for our military families," said Col. Rachel Sullivan, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi commander. "We're grateful to The ZAC Foundation for this vital educational program."

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children aged 1-4 and the second leading cause for those aged 1-14. In Hawaiʻi, drownings account for the fifth leading cause of fatal injuries among residents, with an average of 40 deaths annually.



The ZAC Foundation, established by Karen and Brian Cohn after losing their son to a pool drain entrapment, has reached over 20,000 children nationwide through its camps.



Rep. Jill Tokuda and Col. Jonathan Velishka, 25th Infantry Division Deputy Commander for Support, attended the camp's closing ceremony, underscoring the program's importance to the community.

"Mahalo to everyone who made this possible," Sullivan said, addressing the keiki and attendees. "This camp equips our children with essential skills for safer enjoyment of Hawaiʻi's waters."



The U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii is committed to fostering strong partnerships with our local community. Through initiatives like Zac Camp, we aim to support and enhance the well-being of our military families and our neighbors. Together, we strive to build a safer, stronger, and more resilient community. Mahalo for your continued support and partnership.