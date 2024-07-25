New enlisted leader takes responsibility at Space Forces Indo-Pacific

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii -- On Chief Master Sgt. Jason Childers’ first official day of his new job, he flew to Korea for U.S. Space Forces Korea’s first-ever change of command ceremony. Only a week later, Childers was front and center for U.S. Space Forces – Indo-Pacific Command’s first-ever change of responsibility ceremony.



“I’m absolutely honored for the privilege to serve in this role and to continue to be a team member and leader in the world’s greatest Space Force,” said Childers, who becomes the almost two-year-old command’s new senior enlisted leader.



The event not only marked the command’s first COR, but also SPACEFOR-INDOPAC’s first official ceremony since it’s activation in November 2022.



Just as the SPACEFOR-INDOPAC is new to the Department of the Air Force, so is the change of responsibility ceremony. The ceremony, typically held in joint military environments, started at the Air Force command level in 2023.



“This is the moment when leadership transitions are marked with honor, respect and continuity,” said Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, SPACEFOR-INDOPAC commander.



In Childers’ new role he said he’d strive to be a key advisor to the commander, focus on development of forces, mentorship and care.



This is not Childers’ first space assignment, his involvement with space systems and operations began as early as 2008. The chief filled an enlisted role in approximately five space units before taking on his new role.



“With his vast set of experiences, I have no doubt that Chief Childers’ leadership is exactly what we need for out Guardians and Airmen to continue to thrive and excel,” said Mastalir.



Childers takes over the role from Chief Master Sgt. Leomel Abueg, who moves on to Space Delta 2 at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

