Carderock Interns Celebrated at Montgomery County Public School’s Summer RISE Ceremony

Photo By Tamari Perrineau-Palmer | Carderock’s interns and from Montgomery County Public Schools’ Summer RISE...... read more read more Photo By Tamari Perrineau-Palmer | Carderock’s interns and from Montgomery County Public Schools’ Summer RISE Program, Davida Gurstelle, MCPS Coordinator of Business and Community Partnerships (third from left), and Branch Head of Public Affairs and Congressional Affairs Ian McConnaughey (sixth from left), stand for a group photo at the program’s closing ceremony at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Rockville, Md., July 25, 2024. The students came from different schools in Montgomery County Public Schools District and worked at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division for five weeks with various codes in their career area of interest. Carderock is one of the Navy’s pre-eminent research and development facilities that specializes in critical ship design components headquartered in West Bethesda, Md. The Carderock Division supports small-scale model testing and evaluation of next-generation surface ships and underwater vessels. (U.S. Navy Photo by Tamari Perrineau Palmer) see less | View Image Page

Carderock’s interns from Montgomery County Public Schools’ 2024 Summer RISE (Reimagining an Innovative Student Experience) Program were celebrated for their hard work at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Rockville, Maryland, July 25, 2024.



The closing ceremony opened with a career fair for participating students of the program to facilitate networking opportunities with the local businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations. Carderock partnered with MCPS to provide students hands-on learning opportunities in STEM-related fields and other areas of study during the summer months.



The Carderock Summer RISE interns consisted of 10 high school students from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Walt Whitman High School and Walter Johnson High School – all located in Bethesda, Maryland – and Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. The interns completed the program with different divisions across Carderock to include: the Submarine Maneuvering and Control Division, Future Ship Concepts Division, Corporate Communications Division, and Information Technology Division.



“This internship was a perfect fit for me,” rising junior Daniel T., from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School said. “The people in the communication department were so helpful and it felt like one big family by the end of the program. They taught me the importance of having an open mind and helped shape my goals for my future career in communications.”



After the career fair, students, faculty and organizations gathered for the general session. The session opened with remarks from Montgomery Councilman Will Jawando, followed by a speech from Paint Branch High School student Sophia Kalaki on her experience in the Summer RISE program. The general session ended with a career panel led by Maryland’s Department of Labor Secretary, Portia Y. Wu, Cava founder and CEO Ted Xenohristos and Vice President of Branding for the Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic Region’s Cynthia Cifuentes.



“My biggest takeaway from the program is to build relationships,” rising senior Hiep N., from Walter Johnson High School said. “In the future those relationships will help you and leave a good impression on people. My experience at Carderock was informative and I even tried new things I never thought I would do.”



Carderock is one of the Navy’s pre-eminent research and development facilities that specializes in critical ship design components headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland. The Carderock Division supports small-scale model testing and evaluation of next-generation surface ships and underwater vessels. The three foci components of Carderock are: Platform Integrity, Signatures and Naval Architecture and Engineering. Carderock, a Naval Surface Warfare Center and a major component and field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command, is “Where the Fleet Beings,” and is comprised of state-of-art, world-class facilities found nowhere else on earth, including the David Taylor Model Basin and the Maneuvering and Seakeeping Basin, as well as support research detachments in Bayview, Idaho, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Ketchikan, Alaska, Memphis, Tennessee, Norfolk, Virginia, Titusville, Florida, and Silverdale, Washington.



For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/CarderockDivision or https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NSWC-Carderock/.