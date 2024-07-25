America’s First Corps Honors Buffalo Soldier Day

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Each year, July 28 is designated to honor the U.S. Army Buffalo Soldiers in recognition of the establishment of Presidential Proclamation 6461.





“Today, we celebrate the great legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers and acknowledge their special place of honor in the history of the United States,” stated George H. W. Bush, the President of the United States.





1866 Congress established six all-Black regiments for post-war rebuilding and westward expansion. Originally, there were two cavalry regiments, 9th and 10th, and four infantry regiments, 38th, 39th, 40th, and 41st. Three years later, the four infantry regiments combined into the 24th and 25th. Victorious in the battle for freedom, the Buffalo Soldiers courageously joined these regiments as the battle for equality ensued. "We did our job with honor to make this world a better place to live in,” said Willaim Jones, former Buffalo Soldier of the 9th and 10th Cavalry.





The Buffalo Soldiers liaised between settlers and America’s indigenous population, often integrating Native American scouts and guides into their formations. They protected settlers, livestock, postal services, and travelers. During the American Indian Wars, they fought tenaciously in over 170 conflicts and compared to the wild buffalo by the natives. Since the natives revered the wild buffalo, the Soldiers proudly adopted the name Buffalo Soldiers.





The legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers spans a broad spectrum of responsibilities. Their contributions to western frontier expansion included constructing buildings and roads, establishing telegraph lines, mapping the land, pursuing outlaws, and establishing forts. As forest rangers, they built trails and infrastructure, fought fires, and protected the national parks from poachers.





“Their extraordinary accomplishments and invaluable contributions helped lay the foundation for our nation’s institutions. Their story is a powerful testament to the immense effort and determination required to build America,” said Col. Marc Sanborn, the commander of the 555th Engineer Brigade.





The American Lake Maneuvers was the largest West Coast military event and the first time the Buffalo Soldiers participated in an exercise. The exercise contributed to desegregation and served as an integration experiment when the 9th Cavalry Regiment participated. The 9th Cavalry Regiment traveled 275 miles from Fort Walla Walla to Camp Nisqually, where they conducted bivouac operations. The American Lake Maneuvers led to the establishment of Camp Lewis in 1917, which evolved into Fort Lewis and ultimately formed Joint Base Lewis-McChord.





Former President Harry S. Truman signed Executive Order 9981, which desegregated the Armed Forces, in 1948. The Buffalo Soldiers fought in the Spanish-American War, Philippine Insurrection, Mexican Expedition, both World Wars, and the Korean War and was awarded 18 Medals of Honor. In 2023, Congress passed a bill awarding the Buffalo Soldiers a Congressional Gold Medal.





Today, the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers continues as the 9th and 10th cavalry regiments are now part of the 1st Cavalry Division, stationed at Fort Cavazos, Texas.





Washington State has several establishments that commemorate its history. The DuPont Historical Museum showcases an exhibit honoring the 9th Cavalry regiment. Residents can also visit Seattle’s Fort Lawton, which preserves the barracks building for the 25th Regiment’s Band during segregation.





The Buffalo Soldier Museum in Tacoma, Washington honors the 9th and 10th cavalry units. The Buffalo Soldier William Jones founded the museum and passed the preservation efforts to his daughter, Jackie Jones-Hook.





“We serve as a community building and support organization for the active duty and retired military community. We are community partners with public schools for students to learn and be encouraged by the history of America,” said Jones-Hook.





The museum will host its annual golf classic tournament on Aug. 1, 2024, at 9 a.m., and an Army vs. Air Force Labor Day softball game on Sept. 2, 2024, at 10 a.m.





"Honoring the Buffalo Soldiers is about recognizing their courage, dedication, and the profound impact they had on our nation’s history. Their legacy continues to inspire us all to strive for ‘equity’ and excellence.” said the commanding general of America’s First Corps, Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson.





For more information, please contact the I Corps Public Affairs Office at (253) 967-7304.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 17:21 Story ID: 477146 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America’s First Corps Honors Buffalo Soldier Day, by CPT Danei Estes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.