Outstanding Guard Airmen recognized during Focus on the Force

Photo By Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler | From left: U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director, Air National Guard; Senior...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler | From left: U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director, Air National Guard; Senior Airman Gavin Woken, 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio National Guard; Master Sgt. Haley Rankin of the Western Air Defense Sector, Washington Air National Guard; Senior Master Sgt. Alejandra Rosales, 195th Wing, California Air National Guard; Master Sgt. Diana Nogiec, 110th Wing, Michigan National Guard; and Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Perry, interim command chief, Air National Guard pose for a group photo during the culmination of the Outstanding Airmen of the Year awards ceremony at the Air National Guard Readiness Center, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 26, 2024. The ceremony was part of Focus on the Force Week 2024—an annual, week-long event hosted by Air National Guard senior enlisted leadership designed to highlight professional development and honor the achievements of the enlisted corps’ top performing members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler) see less | View Image Page

Four exemplary Guardsmen were celebrated as Outstanding Airmen of the Year at a ceremony July 26th, held at the Air National Guard Readiness Center at Joint Base Andrews, Md.



Maj. Gen. Duke A. Pirak, acting director, Air National Guard and Chief Master Sgt. Lisa E. Perry, interim command chief, Air National Guard, recognized the Outstanding Airmen for their achievements at the culmination of Focus on the Force Week.



“We will not be an effective fighting force without the unique and exclusive influence of our enlisted force…. you are the full embodiment of all that is good, of all that is our competitive advantage,” said Pirak. “We will fight and win our nation’s wars because of our Airmen and NCOs.”



The Outstanding Airmen of the Year honorees are:

Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Gavin F. Woken, 121st Security Forces Squadron, Ohio National Guard.

Non-commissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Haley M. Rankin, 225th Air Defense Squadron, Washington Air National Guard (recently promoted).

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Alejandra I. Rosales, 147th Combat Communications Squadron, California National Guard (recently promoted).

First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Diana Nogiec, 110th Mission Support Group, Michigan National Guard.



Focus on the Force Week is a period for recognition and professional development, honoring top performers in the enlisted corps. This week provides the Outstanding Airmen with unique opportunities for professional growth and acknowledges their exceptional contributions to the Air National Guard.



The Airmen were able to take part in ceremonies and events throughout the week, including a formal wreath-laying at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, tours of the U.S. Naval Academy and the Pentagon, and received briefings on legislative processes at the U.S. Capitol.



“What motivates me to consistently perform at a high level is a combination of personal drive, passion for my work, and a commitment to excellence,” said Rankin. “Knowing that my efforts contribute to the success of my team or organization gives me a strong sense of purpose and fulfillment. Ultimately, maintaining high performance is not just about meeting expectations but about continuously striving to grow, learn, and deliver results that make a difference.”



Mentorship was another hot topic throughout the week as it plays a crucial role in the professional development of Airmen and strengthens not only individual capabilities, but also enhances overall team performance.



“I have been fortunate enough to have great leadership from day one,” said Woken. “Leaders that have invested in me, pushed me to be better in my career and personal life, and been a shoulder for me to lean on when I had to take a knee. That is the culture of the 121st SFS, we are a family.”



The Honorees also shared advice for those striving to reach this level of recognition.



“Never turn down an opportunity that challenges you,” said Rosales. “The hardest roadblocks will likely reap the most rewards, and always remember to stay true to your morals, hard work ethic and help everyone along the way. You don’t succeed by keeping people down, make sure your team is always set up for success.”



“This recognition reminds me of the responsibility I carry as a leader,” said Nogiec. As a First Sergeant, I get to make a tangible difference in people’s lives both through the challenges and successes. This award signifies recognition at the highest level of not only my hard work and



dedication but collective efforts of the incredible teammates I have the privilege to lead and serve alongside with.”