Enhancing Army MDO through network communications

FORT CARSON, Colo. – In today's complex operational environment, the Army's ability to conduct multi-domain operations relies heavily on effective communication networks that can provide seamless communication across land, air, maritime, cyber, and space domains.

Network communication systems specialists play an important role in enabling these communication requirements by providing essential data and voice capabilities. The Signal Intelligence and Sustainment Company (SISCO) for the 4th Infantry Division, on Fort Carson plays a huge role in this mission set.

“Without the internet and without the ability to communicate electronically, I don't think the Army would be able to function as a whole,” said Sgt. Elias Ortiz, a network communication systems specialist, assigned to SISCO, Headquarter and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division.

Soldiers who are assigned to SISCO enable lethality and maintain their ability to rapidly deploy by validating equipment, ensuring software is updated, participating in field training exercises and real-world missions.

While completing these tasks, Soldiers help deliver three important tenets: assured voice, delivering digital fires, and providing a digital common operating picture.

During the division’s field training exercises like Ivy Mass and Ivy Sting, the SISCO Tactical Action Center (TAC) platoon provides essential communication support for military operations.

TAC specializes in radio communications, information technology, wide area network support, satellite communications, network security, and electromagnetic spectrum management. The TAC Platoon also establishes and maintains telecommunications and information networks.

The platoon also mimics a Tactical Operation Center, but in a mobile way. They utilize various equipment such as tactical communication node, secure mobile anti-jam reliable tactical-terminal, high-capacity line of sight, SATCOM Transportable Terminal, tactical relay tower, and radios.

The TAC Platoon's satellite communication capabilities are important for effective command and control, coordination, and information sharing in the division G-6.

Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Chavez, a network communications systems manager and planner, assigned to SISCO said, “Communication is the backbone of every mission.”

The TAC Platoon also uses satellites that enable long-distance communication between units that may be further away from each other.

This is important in a field environment when it comes to mission effectiveness and execution.

Voice, data, and video transmission support real-time communication and information exchange.

The satellites also facilitate mission-critical applications such as intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and logistics.

“Our TAC platoon Signaleers just don’t connect the dots; they connect the battlefield,” said Chavez. “They stay vigilant, stay connected, and remember, every message you relay to us, brings us one step closer to victory.”

SISCO and the division’s Command, Control, Communications, Cyber Operations and Networks staff (G-6), executed these tenets in a warfighting function in a deployed environment during a rotation to Poland in May 2023.

During Operation Griffin Shock 23, a NATO-led, combined joint-live-fire-exercise, SISCO was able to work with cyber, air and land domains.

That opportunity was a great way for Soldiers to test their skills and systems through integration in a deployed environment, said Lt. Col. Kenneth Roedl, chief information officer 4th Inf. Div.

Griffin Shock 23 showcased the ability of the United States, as a framework nation, to quickly reinforce the NATO battle group in Poland, expanding its size from a battalion to a brigade.

Roedl said, “Operation Griffin Shock gave us the opportunity to exchange both voice and data with a multinational partner and then also work with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, based in Vilseck, Germany.”

The 4th Infantry Division participated in the exercise that involved over 3,000 service members from U.S. and NATO nations.

The exercise enhanced interoperability and tested military capabilities through realistic training scenarios.

4th Infantry Division showed the commitment to strengthening NATO capabilities and responding effectively to potential threats.

With such a great amount of responsibility and resources SISCO and G-6 provides, one of the key challenges they face is balancing the need for rapid deployment with maintaining operational readiness.

Roedl and his team address those challenges by consistently giving Soldiers opportunities to practice and enhance their skills on a daily basis.

By using advanced technologies, fostering interoperability, and prioritizing readiness, SISCO remains ready to meet the challenges of modern warfare and achieve mission success for the Army’s marquee MDO division.

