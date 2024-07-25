Huntsville Center’s Contracting Director’s journey from boots to the boardroom

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – From boots to boardrooms, Ronnell Booker’s 22-year career in contracting for the Army and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers highlights resilience and unwavering commitment to supporting our nation.



Booker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s Contracting director looks ahead to his one-year mark in the position by recalling his Army career beginning as an Air Defense Artillery officer and a Quartermaster Officer.



Booker transitioned to contracting working under the Army Acquisition Corps, with the designated military occupational skill 51C. While on active duty, he deployed several times supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, purchasing various supplies and services supporting our military operations in theater.



“This is where I learned the basics of contracting and received my initial Contracting Officer’s warrant, a designated authority to obligate funds on behalf of the Government,” Booker said.



Booker’s early years were marked by a series of intricate projects that laid the foundation for his expertise. The first being a $9 billion multiple-award logistics services contract called FIRST, Field and Installation Readiness Support Team, a three-year-long initiative that supported logistics service needs for Army and DOD worldwide.



Another project where Booker played a pivotal role was for a $640 million Training and Support Contract, a Foreign Military Sales Cost Plus Award Fee contract where he led the restructuring of the award schedule, resulting in significant Government savings.



“Through these projects, I learned how to handle large project acquisition planning and source selection,” Booker explained. “The successes made me competitive for lead positions and gave me the background for an Unlimited Contracting Officer’s warrant.”



Throughout his career, Booker benefited from the guidance and support of mentors who were instrumental in his professional growth.



“Mentorship and networking are a must,” he said. “Among other things, my mentors taught me to have a big picture perspective of the procurement and understand how the purchases you make support a much larger purpose.”



Booker explained how the larger purpose is connected with one of the most rewarding aspects of working in the contracting field.



“One of the most fulfilling aspects has been serving others and meeting others’ needs. As contracting professionals, we experience the satisfaction of seeing the result. Whether that is a fully constructed military or civil works structure, timely delivery of supplies or a contract that provides a needed capability or service for our warfighters and their families.”



As Huntsville Center’s Director of Contracting, Booker oversees a team of over 200 personnel, ensuring that contracts are executed with precision and integrity. His leadership style is characterized by his focus on the mission and teamwork.



“The support Huntsville Center provides to USACE would not be possible without the work that myself and nearly 200 people within Contracting Directorate performs every day through our contracts with industry. We are the support to the warfighter,” he stated.



Reflecting on his career, Booker demonstrations his deep-seated commitment to the Army and Corps’ mission.



“Other than my time wearing an Army uniform, working for the Corps of Engineers has been the most personally satisfying because what we do matters,” he said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited about the future.”

