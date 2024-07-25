AMC Museum inspires youth during annual summer camp

The Air Mobility Command Museum on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, recently held its 21st annual Aviation Summer Camp. The camp is designed for children ages 9-15, who are interested in aeronautics or a possible career in the U.S. Air Force.



During the week-long camp, the children are immersed in the history and science of aviation and also get to participate in several hands-on activities under the supervision of AMC Museum volunteers. They learn to land aircraft in a flight simulator and fly as passengers in a Cessna 172. The camp runs for a total of six weeks throughout the summer months.



Enrollment is on a first-come, first-serve basis and sold-out attendance is not uncommon as interest in the camp has steadily risen in recent years. The museum has responded by increasing the camp attendance slots this year to 180 children, up 34 slots from just the previous year.



“I really enjoyed seeing all the different planes at the museum, being with other people and learning about aviation,” said William Longmire, first-time camp attendee.



Children come from all over to attend the camp. This year, the camp saw nine states represented as well as kids visiting from Switzerland and Hong Kong.



“Some students enjoy it so much they come back year after year so we try to add new things to the camp each year,” said Michael Hulbert, AMC Museum operations manager.



The camp has added a Base Tour Day featuring visits to several base facilities. This year’s tour day featured a demonstration from the K-9 Military Working Dog section from the 436th Security Forces Squadron.



The kids also participate in an exercise at the Bedrock Innovation Lab aimed at teaching them about all the behind-the-scenes work involved in launching military aircraft. During the exercise kids learn about and act out roles as aircraft maintainers, logisticians, civil engineers and other operational and command post roles.



The end goal of the exercise is to teach the youth about not just aviation but also all the various career opportunities offered by the Air Force. In years passed, the aviation summer camp has planted seeds in the hearts and minds of the youth that have grown and blossomed into careers in the military.



“We had a kid who attended our camp years ago grow up and accept an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy,” said Hulbert. “All of that stemmed from her love of aviation that was born and nurtured right here at this camp.”

