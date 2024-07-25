71st, 38th Rescue Squadrons Conduct Spin-Up Training for Future Deployments

Photo By Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron sit in the back of an...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron sit in the back of an HC-130J Combat King II during a spin up training operation over the North Atlantic Ocean, July 24, 2024. This training is two weeks long with different rescue procedures and scenarios being practiced each day in order to prepare Moody Air Force Base rescue squadrons for upcoming deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Sir Wyrick) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. --This week, the 71st Rescue Squadron (RQS) commenced their spin-up training by collaborating with the 38th RQS for two consecutive weeks of rescue operations.



The training included exercises designed to prepare the 71st RQS for any situation requiring their specialized skills. These various trainings aim to maintain a high level of readiness and prepare the squadrons for future deployments worldwide.



"The 38th RQS will also be deployed to the same location as us, along with the 301st Rescue Squadron from Patrick Air Force Base Reserve,” said Capt. Andrew Taylor, HC-130J Combat King II pilot. “Our main objectives for this week and next week are to ensure we all work well together and to focus on our specific goals.”



One of the goals of the 71st RQS is to practice the full capabilities of their squadron by providing rapidly deployable, expeditionary personnel recovery forces to theater commanders for contingency and crisis response operations worldwide. This exercise allowed that to happen at a high level—the 71st RQS, along with the 38th RQS, were on standby and later had to respond to an alert of Airmen in need of rescue.



“Everything is treated as if it is in real time,” said 1st Lt. McKenzie Lowder, 71st RQS combat systems officer. “Whatever we get tasked with, we're able to get out the door in about an hour or less, take off, and handle whatever we are assigned. It could be anything from dropping PJs, dropping equipment, or refueling helicopters.”



The training saw both squadrons respond and collaborate in finding lost Airmen and dispatching the 38th to recover two Airmen near the North Atlantic Ocean.



“This is the perfect way to see how quick we can help if there's an Airman that needs rescuing,” Lowder said. “We are able to see just how quickly we can locate the missing Airmen and drop the PJs into the water to recover them. This is for our proficiency to help us be quick and efficient and work as a crew to do whatever they need us to do to get the mission done.”



The 71st serves as more than just troop transportation. They also effectively participate in survey and data collection capabilities that can be crucial for successful rescue operations.



“We also serve as the combat search and rescue coordinator,” Taylor said. “We have certain radios onboard that can interface with survivors’ radios and try to build as much data as we can on that survivor so that when the rescue vehicle arrives, we can recover as quickly as possible.”



The participants of the spin-up training are confident they are building a stronger collaborative force for Moody’s overall rescue mission.



“The rescue mission is very dynamic,” Taylor said. “The more familiar you are with working together and establishing internal agreements, the better. Exposing yourself to different mission scenarios now is invaluable before you deploy. This week has been especially beneficial, with many valuable lessons learned and areas identified for improvement, making us a better team and force.”