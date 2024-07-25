WT-3 from the 48 RQS executes a complex mass casualty response training mission

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz.-- Special Warfare Team-3, from the 48th Rescue Squadron executed a Full Mission Profile at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Gila Bend Ariz., July 18-19, 2024.



“Training missions like this one at Gila Bend sharpen our warriors and desensitize them to the stressors of combat,” said the 48th Rescue Squadron commander. “Running them over and over again also drive the young Airmen to figure out new efficient solutions to problems on the battlefield.”



The FMP included a personnel air drop, vehicle air drop, convoy operations, reaction to enemy contact (mounted and unmounted), a mass casualty event at a forward operating base, finding and rescuing isolated personnel outside the FOB, and stack of close air support aircraft ready to eliminate enemy threats.



SWT-3 is an experimental and evolving team designed around capability requirements in the Air Force’s Special Warfare Optimization concept.



Traditionally, a Guardian Angel team has a combat rescue officer and five pararescuemen; there are two of these teams within a flight. SWT-3 enhances the competitive edge by expanding the team to include more special warfare Air Force specialty codes, such as TACPs, intelligence and communications personnel into one highly capable team.



This new combination of lethal warfighters enables the Air Force to be more effective across a wider spectrum of mission sets.



By combining the dexterity of multiple Air Force Specialty Codes into one team, SWT-3, the Air Force is encompassing an entirely new way to engage in irregular warfare across the conflict continuum.



“I’m frequently impressed by the new TTPs I see SWT-3 developing, and I often think ‘dang, wish I would’ve thought of that 10 years ago.’” said the 48th RQS commander. “Growth and expansion in our special warfare capability is necessary for today and tomorrow’s flight.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 13:55 Story ID: 477122 Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WT-3 from the 48 RQS executes a complex mass casualty response training mission, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.