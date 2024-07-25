NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command

Photo By Robert Fluegel | Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza (left) assumed command of Naval Information Forces from Vice...... read more read more Photo By Robert Fluegel | Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza (left) assumed command of Naval Information Forces from Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach (right) during a Change of Command ceremony July 26. Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, presided over the ceremony and served as the guest speaker. Naval Information Forces generates, directly and through the leadership of the IW enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively deter, compete, and win. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

SUFFOLK, Va. – Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), was relieved by Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza in a change of command and retirement ceremony July 26.



Aeschbach assumed command of NAVIFOR in May 2021. As the Navy’s IBoss, she advanced several key initiatives that were instrumental in manning, training and equipping information warfare (IW) forces – civilian and military – across the globe.



“I have stated in multiple venues over the past three years that our most valuable asset, and our asymmetric advantage, is our people,” said Aeschbach. “We have made significant progress in ensuring our force is fit to meet the fight ahead with trained and ready warfighters. We’ve stood up officer designators for space and cyber, and have skilled enlisted cyber warfare technicians defending our networks throughout the Fleet and the joint force. We now leverage all officer accession sources – attracting a diverse pool of truly eye-watering talent. We’ve significantly elevated the integration of IW into live, virtual and constructive training, and we are on a trajectory to see an afloat test in the coming year of that capability. And now, from the type command, we have taken ownership of all basic phase information warfare training and certification.”



Aeschbach also emphasized how these investments have made the Navy better poised to meet current and future challenges.



“As we have seen over the last three years, our world is shifting from competition to crisis, and we cannot move fast enough in meeting the demand for IW,” noted Aeschbach, “The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group’s recent operations in the Red Sea are a sobering reminder that the enemy always has a vote – but it’s also validation that the work we’ve done here at the TYCOM has made a significant difference. Getting ready players on the field to shape operations is, and will be, increasingly critical – and you have moved the needle in meaningful ways over the last three years in this area.”



“Your work has been critical in ensuring IW can meet the unceasing demand our Navy faces to stay in competition and to win the fight tonight and the future fight,” continued Aeschbach. “There is no doubt that I am leaving today so incredibly proud of what our team has collectively accomplished. Truly, every single member of our command, our teammates across the IW community and the many supporters and cheerleaders sitting here today should rightly share in that pride.”



A 1990 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Vernazza has served in various operational, overseas, ashore and staff assignments. His senior leadership assignments include serving as command operations officer, Joint Forces Command Intelligence Command; deputy branch head for Battlespace Awareness Programs, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV); team lead for intelligence and irregular warfare, 2010 Quadrennial Defense Review, OPNAV; director for intelligence, Carrier Strike Group 11 aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68); director for intelligence, U.S. 3rd Fleet; division director, Information Warfare Community and Foreign Area Officer Assignments/Senior Intelligence Officer Detailing (PERS-47); and chief of staff, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet; Deputy Commander, U.S. 10th Fleet, and Commander, Task Force Pacific. Vernazza also commanded Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Georgia and Commander, Task Force 1050, Ft. Gordon, Georgia; and Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC) in Norfolk, Va.



His most recent assignment was Commander, Fleet Information Warfare Command Pacific/Information Warfare Task Force (TF-501), Pacific.



“I’m looking forward to building on the incredible work Vice Adm. Aeschbach and this team have accomplished over the last three years,” said Vernazza. “The complexity of our Navy’s mission sets and the rapidly changing security environment mean that IW will always be in demand – and we must keep a laser focus on warfighting readiness. We must also approach our challenges with imagination and creativity, building a collaborative environment that promotes innovation and teamwork. I have complete confidence in our abilities to execute our important mission together and look forward to working with you with urgency, confidence and steadfast resolve.”



Aeschbach retired today following 34 years of service, including as Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence; Director of Intelligence, U.S. Strategic Command; Deputy Director of Intelligence at Headquarters, Resolute Support, Afghanistan; and Commanding Officer for Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic.



“I’m grateful knowing that I leave behind a team that has made remarkable progress, and will continue to do so under Vice Adm. Vernazza’s leadership,” said Aeschbach. “I’m excited to see all that this team will accomplish.”



NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.



