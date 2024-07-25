Family's century of military service continues

It is not uncommon for military families to have multiple generations of family members serve in the armed forces. Not many of those families, however, has had a member from each generation serve in the military for 100 years or more. Even less can boast that each of those family members has served in combat.



The Thomas family is one of the few that can make such a claim.



Maj. Justin Thomas, executive officer of 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment proudly states that his family's legacy of combat service dates back to when his great grandfather served during World War I.



"Following in my great grandfather's footsteps, my grandfather then served in World War II, and my dad served two tours during the Vietnam War," Thomas began. "My brother William deployed to Afghanistan with 3-103rd Armor, and I deployed to Iraq with the 1-109th FA."



It was a proud moment for Thomas, then, to administer the oath of enlistment when his son Gavin swore in to the U.S. Army July 23, 2024 at the Harrisburg Military Entrance Processing Station.



"While military service is certainly a time honored tradition in my family, I wasn't pushed to join by my father, and Gavin wasn't pushed by me," Thomas said. "We both joined because we felt it was the right thing to do, and as a father I couldn't be more proud of my son."



Gavin graduated from Hanover High School in June, and is soon headed to basic combat training (BCT) and advanced individual training (AIT).



"I've known I wanted to join the military since I was young," Gavin said. "I think my family's military service shows a strong sense of moral obligation, which I'm proud of."



Gavin says he is appreciative of his father for supporting his decision to join the Army National Guard, and for his help and guidance throughout the recruitment process.



"Having my dad there to swear me in made the ceremony all the more important to me," Gavin said. "It's a memory I won't soon forget."



Gavin enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as a network communications system specialist. He will return from BCT and AIT July 2025 and wants to pursue a degree in computer science afterwards.

