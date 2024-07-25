Fort Bliss Soldiers Save Life in Traffic Accident

Photo By Sgt. Marquis McCants | Pfc. Jared Moody and Spc. Nathan King, indirect fire infantrymen assigned to the 4th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Marquis McCants | Pfc. Jared Moody and Spc. Nathan King, indirect fire infantrymen assigned to the 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, used their Army combat lifesaver training to save a motorist's life near Fort Bliss on July 10, 2024. The Soldiers demonstrated exceptional bravery and quick thinking when responding to a severe traffic accident they witnessed on Spur Highway 601, El Paso, Texas. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas — On the evening of July 10, 2024, at around 7 p.m., two indirect fire infantrymen from the 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, demonstrated exceptional bravery and quick thinking in responding to a severe traffic accident they witnessed on Spur Highway 601.



Spc. Nathan King from Arkansas and Pfc. Jared Moody from Pennsylvania were on their way to purchase a motorcycle helmet in the city when they witnessed a civilian vehicle lose control near Old Ironsides Gate just outside Fort Bliss. The vehicle crossed the median and flipped, landing in the southbound lanes near a stoplight where the soldiers were stopped.



Without hesitation, Moody and King sprang into action. They exited their vehicle and rushed to the scene, finding the driver disoriented and partially unconscious. Showing remarkable personal courage, the soldiers carefully pulled the driver from the wreckage.



Once the civilian was safely out of the vehicle, Moody and King observed severe lacerations on the driver's face that were making it hard for him to breathe.



"We got him a rag and cleaned up his face; there was a woman offering to pour water on his face, but that would prevent the blood from clotting," King said.



Moody and King used their Army combat lifesaver training to decisively assess the situation, minimize the civilian's injuries, and provide much-needed assistance during a critical time.



The El Paso Police Department and Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly after.



"It felt like a while, but it was probably five to ten minutes," stated King, acknowledging the swift arrival of emergency responders who took over care of the injured civilian and secured the accident site.



The soldiers' swift and selfless response significantly impacted the outcome of this unfortunate accident.



Reflecting on their actions, Capt. Alexander Kleinheider, company commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, said, "It's an honor to serve in the same formation with those soldiers, doing the right thing when others would drive by."



The 1st Armored Division, known as "Old Ironsides," is a premier armored division of the United States Army with a history of excellence and service. Stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, the division is renowned for its selfless service and unwavering commitment to the El Paso community. The actions of Moody and King are a testament to the resolve and professionalism of Iron Soldiers serving in the division and the U.S. Army, illustrating their dedication to service both on and off duty.