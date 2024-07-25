Team Kingsley participates in 2nd annual Cardboard Boat Race

173rd Fighter Wing Airmen and their families gathered together at a local lake July 14, 2024 for the second annual cardboard boat race. This unique morale event challenged different organizations across the wing to design, build, and race a boat through a set course on the lake.



Master Sgt. Caleb Coaty, 173rd Maintenance Group Fist Sergeant and event coordinator, said this event was a great opportunity to build morale across the wing.



“As they say, ‘it puts mortar in the bricks for the foundation’, cheesy I know,” he said. “It’s less about the actual event and more about giving shops and members a chance to work together on a fun project outside of most everyone’s wheelhouse.”



This year, eight teams from across the wing entered their own design.

Prior to the start of the race, the entries were inspected to ensure everyone had followed the rules in constructing their “masterpieces.” The boats were required to be made of corrugated cardboard and propelled by human power. No materials such as styrofoam or rubber inflation devices were allowed, and the only outside coating allowed was paint.



Throngs of supporters crowded the shores and cheered on their respective teams as the eight boats battled it out for the win. This year, the 173rd Maintenance Group swept all four of the awards.



Coming in first place during the event was the Cannon Fodder Revenge from the Engine Shop. They were presented with the “Speed Boat Award.”



“Pride of the Regatta” was presented to 2WO from Ammo. This award recognized the most creative design or the best use of carboard.

Adorned in pirate costumes, the Maintenance Operations Flight won the “Best Dressed Team”.



And finally, the “Titanic Award,” for most spectacular sinking, went to the Crew Chiefs for their underwater kayak, the U. Eth. Eth. Harrith.

Coaty says they hope to continue this event next year and he appreciates everyone who helped make it happen.



“Thanks to everyone who participated,” said Coaty. “Lake of the Woods resort is appreciative of how clean and respectful we are, especially with such a large group.”

