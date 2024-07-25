169th Fighter Wing conquers Exercise Caribbean Fox, mastering Agile Combat Employment

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands -- In a historic first, the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing conducted Exercise Caribbean Fox at St. Croix, July 16 - 24. This large-scale training focused on mastering Agile Combat Employment concepts, preparing the wing for any global challenge.



During the exercise, the wing dominated the skies over St. Croix, showcasing their ACE skills. This involved simulating a rapid deployment to a forward operating location with limited resources, forcing them to establish a functional base with a smaller footprint. They demonstrated the effectiveness of Integrated Combat Turns, a tactic that ensures rapid aircraft rearming and refueling, maximizing mission readiness. This focus on efficient employment of personnel and assets demonstrates the "faster, leaner" approach that ACE fosters.



The 156th Wing, Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico was selected as the contingency location for the exercise, where two 169 FW F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets, and a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing were tasked with arriving, executing critical mission requirements and rapidly redeploying while under threat of simulated opposing forces.



“Supporting ACE exercises such as Caribbean Fox, enhances our multi-capable Airmen’s readiness by employing direct inter-operational support from our installation’s strategic location,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard.



Exercise Caribbean Fox specifically focused on honing the wing's capabilities in ACE.



“Our Wing Inspection Team, composed of subject matter experts who understand the importance of our Airmen, are trained and equipped to deploy rapidly and effectively anywhere in the world. Through ACE principles, we can ensure our capabilities are strategically dispersed, self-sufficient, and mission-focused,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Way, the 169th Fighter Wing inspector general.



Caribbean Fox was not solely about technical proficiency. It served as a crucible for developing mission-ready Airmen. Airmen from diverse specialties collaborated seamlessly in fast-paced scenarios, sharpening their teamwork and ability to anticipate, identify, and overcome threats.



"In the dynamic environment we face today, the South Carolina Air National Guard's commitment to mission-ready Airmen and ACE is vital,” said Way.



Exercise Caribbean Fox brought together personnel and aircraft from various Air National Guard units to Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands to include F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing and C-17 Globemasters assigned to the 164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, Airmen assigned to the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and Soldiers with the Virgin Islands National Guard.



The 169th Fighter Wing's success in Exercise Caribbean Fox serves as a testament to their dedication to air dominance and unwavering commitment to safeguarding U.S. interests globally. This historic deployment to St. Croix further solidifies the Swamp Fox reputation as a highly adaptable and lethal force prepared for any challenge.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 Location: US