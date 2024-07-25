Sewing Sailors Prep for Battlefield Injuries at NMRTU Bangor

Hospital corpsmen at Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit Bangor received guidance in suturing technique in caring – and closing - for such wounds as cuts and lacerations as part of clinic departmental training, July 18, 2024.



Suturing is used to hold body tissues together wound edges after an injury or surgery. Application generally involves using a needle with an attached length of thread.



“We are focusing on the principals for suturing," said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Lauren Pereda, a San Marcos, California, native, and independent duty corpsmen who has served in the Navy for over eleven years. "We want our Sailors to have hands-on training with the various methods of suturing to be proficient in performing this skill even in scenarios where a provider may not be available to assist them."



"Suturing can come with many of the procedures we do in response to first aid situations, as well as in the fleet," said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Lucas Allen, who provided hands-on help with the training. “A lot of the wounds and trauma we respond to in the fleet will require some type of suturing in the end.”



Allen, from Baselton, Georgia, has served for seven years embedded with different U.S. Marine detachments. He was with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in August 2021 as some of the first American military support to respond to the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan.



“At the time I was still new to the fleet when we were responding to the Afghan citizens we were there to help,” said Allen. “It was training in safe environments alongside my fellow corpsmen that helped me perform suturing techniques on evacuees’ countless times during the evacuation.”



Pereda added, "The goal of good suturing is to minimize scarring for the patient. It can help the tissue regain strength and reduce the risk of complications and infection which helps the wound heal faster resulting in less pain."



The hospital corpsmen in attendance agreed it was a realistic, practical exercise to better prepare them for their job. They also found the actual process was not as simple as they thought it would be.



"The suturing class was a good hands-on experience for everyone," said Allen. "It gave us all the opportunity to use the suturing tools and get comfortable with them. Corpsmen use their knowledge and skills to help anytime and anywhere.”

