Bonds Forged through Brass: Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) participates in Exercise RHINO HEART in Germany.

SENNELAGER, Germany – As day turned to dusk, raindrops hammered on cobblestone roads as members of Charlie Company (C Co), 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) marched silently towards their target. With their faces covered in camouflage paint, they moved for miles with 4th Battalion, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment (4 R YORKS), of the British Army, their counterparts for the training, towards the final mission of Excercise RHINO HEART.



During the intensive two-week Exercise RHINO HEART at Normandy Barracks in Sennelager, Germany, from June 8 to 23, 2024, the ten soldiers from C Co seamlessly integrated with U.S. Army National Guard soldiers from Maryland, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Montana, joining forces with over 500 personnel from Reserve units representing the UK and Germany. The British contingent includes Army Reservists from across the UK, with troops from The Royal Regiment of Scotland, The Royal Irish Regiment, and The Royal Yorkshire Regiment.



SSG Nathan Dullea, training NCO and squad leader for Charlie Company, described the infantry exercise as a test of adaptability.



"The first day was a steep learning curve, but we quickly figured out how to operate as one force," said Dullea. "We learned a lot of small things from each other that we can integrate into our own standard operating procedures."



He added, “Working closely with the British soldiers was incredibly beneficial.”



This collaborative effort, under the leadership of the 19th Light Brigade of the British Army, represented the largest deployment of British Army Reserves since the Cold War. This exercise marked the largest deployment of British Army Reserves since the Cold War, emphasizing NATO's commitment to collective defense and interoperability. The exercise aims to strengthen alliances and reinforce NATO's deterrence with its reserve units.



C Co went from the airport to the field and jumped right into training. For Spc. Noah Phillips, a rifleman with C Co, the first day was a steep learning curve.



"Integrating with the Yorks was challenging at first," said Phillips. "We had to learn each other's tactics, command structure, and even lingo.”



“By the end, it felt like we had gotten all the growing pains out of the way," he added.



Phillips's sentiments were echoed by Sgt. Jacob Desrosiers, a fire team leader with C Co, who emphasized the importance of training with international allies.



"We were thrown together and had to achieve our objectives," said Desrosiers. "It was worthwhile training. Getting to know the British soldiers and understanding their approach to military operations was eye-opening. It was incredibly beneficial."



said Desrosiers. “We learned new tactics and built lasting relationships that prove that combining our strengths makes us all better."



The exercise was meticulously designed to enhance readiness among the NATO allies by emphasizing integrated war-fighting capabilities. Participants engaged in comprehensive training scenarios encompassing Defense strategies, Attack maneuvers, Urban operations, and detailed planning and execution at the Company, Battalion, Unit, and individual levels. This multi-level approach not only tested tactical proficiency but also strengthened the bonds of cooperation and mutual understanding among the multinational forces.



2nd Lt. Martin Brown, British liaison officer attached to C Co of the rifles regiment, 4th Battalion, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment (4 R YORKS), British Army, found the exercise to be an enriching experience. Normally a platoon commander, Brown enjoyed the opportunity to work closely with American troops, gaining insight into their tactics and leadership styles.



"It was an amazing opportunity and I've enjoyed working with the Americans because as much as I could teach them from our doctrine, I also learned a lot from how they did it,” said Brown. “From a leadership perspective, it gave me great insight into how the Americans do their skills and drills."



He noted that while there were moments of stress due to differing doctrines, the overall experience was positive and valuable for both sides. He observes that the integration and teamwork between the U.S. and British forces were successful and beneficial.



He added, "Overall, it's been amazing and the lads I was with, seemed to have enjoyed themselves as much as we did."



The New Hampshire guardsmen experienced a range of operations, from defense and attack to urban warfare simulations. The integration was not just at the tactical level but also at the personal level, where camaraderie was built through shared challenges and successes. The rigorous exercises underscored NATO's collective commitment to maintaining security and readiness in a dynamic global landscape, highlighting the effectiveness of multinational collaboration in achieving shared defense objectives.



Lance Cpl. Stephen Parker, acting as the section second-in-command, 4th Battalion, 4 R YORKS, British Army, reflected on the historic ties between the US and UK.



"It's been a great insight to see how the Americans work,” said Parker. “Historically, America and Britain have worked closely together and this exercise embodies that relationship.”



He added, “It also proves our readiness and the need for the UK reserves and the National Guard to continue training together."



2nd Lt. Taylor Grundy, platoon signaller from the 4th Battalion, 4 R YORKS, praised the New Hampshire soldiers' resilience and willingness to learn.



"They never wavered, even when things were tough,” said Grundy. “The level of performance and adaptability they showed was impressive."



The bonds formed during Exercise RHINO HEART are likely to last a lifetime, proving that in times of need, these soldiers can rely on each other. As SPC. Phillips put it, "Training with them is a huge help,” he said. “If we have to fight together in a real-life situation, we've already gotten the growing pains out of the way. It's very beneficial."



For the New Hampshire National Guard, this exercise became a pivotal moment to reinforce alliances, acquire advanced skills, and cultivate enduring camaraderie. As the soldiers of C Co return to their unit, they bring back not only enhanced capabilities and confidence in their ability to collaborate seamlessly with NATO allies but also a testament to the exceptional quality of their training and the lasting bonds forged in the field.

