U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District Expedites Navigation Channel Opening at Mon. River Locks and Dam 3

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is expediting the opening of a 100-foot-wide navigation channel through the dam at Monongahela River Locks and Dam 3 near Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, by Aug. 28.



On July 15, the Monongahela River Locks and Dam 3 staff near Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, discovered an issue with the water level in the primary lock chamber. The district implemented a 7-foot-draft restriction per Navigation Notice 207476. The navigation industry continues to utilize the lock chamber within this navigational restriction to preserve navigation and avoid the possibility of damaging vessels or the lock chamber itself.



Although the lock remains in service, the district recognizes the restriction's impacts on industry. The district is working with its contractor to open the navigation channel through the existing fixed-crest dam, eliminating the need to use the locks.



“We are committed to opening the 100-foot-wide channel through the dam for commercial navigations as safely and expeditiously as possible.” said Col. Nicholas Melin, commander of the Pittsburgh District.



The original projected timeline for opening the channel to navigation was December 2024.



While construction is ongoing to establish the in-dam channel, industry will have full use of the lock chamber within the 7-foot-draft restriction. Once the district has established the channel, commercial traffic will use the channel. Until contractors have completely removed the dam, recreation vessels will continue using the lock at Elizabeth to not interfere with commercial navigation.



View the navigation notice here: https://ndc.ops.usace.army.mil/ords/ntni/print_nav_notice?in_nav_notice_number=207476&in_title_formatting=UB&in_immediately=2024/07/16&in_until_further_notice=UNTIL%20FURTHER%20NOTICE



District Overview:

Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 22 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



For more information or questions, please contact the Water Management Unit at (412) 395-7140.

