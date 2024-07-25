More than just a job: 338th TRS instructor Edward Hilton

As the wheels of his car rolled to a stop outside the gates of the Air Force base, the man couldn't help but feel a rush of emotions. Years had passed since he last set foot on these grounds as a young trainee, eager to prove himself. Now, he returned as an instructor ready to impart the knowledge and experience he gained over the years. A sense of pride rushed over him as he passed familiar landmarks, realizing how far he had come since those early days. His journey had come full circle back to where it all began, this time ready to shape the next generation of Air Force leaders as a mentor.

For Ed Hilton, stepping into the role of an instructor was more than just a job - it was a dream realized.

After attending tech school at Keesler in 1981, Hilton's journey in the operational Air Force began at his first duty station in New York. He was promptly assigned to a special team tasked with installing fixed communication equipment across the world. The role took him to remote corners of the globe, where he honed his technical skills.

Hilton was then propelled into a new phase of his career in a familiar location: at Keesler, developing on-the-job training products. For six years, he dedicated himself to refining educational materials that would shape the future of Air Force personnel; however, as time passed, Hilton’s ambitions shifted as he yearned for new challenges. He actively pursued new assignments, seeking opportunities to change duty locations and broaden his horizons.

Hilton accepted a position to work at Goodfellow AFB developing their career development courses. But when the time came to move, he realized that his family’s medical needs would require them to stay near Keesler’s medical facilities.

In a twist of fate, Hilton was reassigned to Keesler to start a new career as an instructor. Despite initial reservations about returning to familiar grounds, he embraced the chance to impart his hard-earned knowledge to the next generation of Air Force personnel, finding fulfillment in a role that combined his technical expertise with a newfound passion for teaching.

“I thought to myself…I raised my hand. I took the oath. They told me to do this. I'm going to do it. Start teaching me how to do it,” said Hilton. “I learned that I quite enjoyed it. As an Airman, if someone told me that I was going to be an instructor, I'd have said that they were nuts.”

During this assignment guiding young Airmen toward their potential with passion and dedication, he couldn't ignore the realization that his promotion board package for master sergeant lacked the depth he desired and needed to further his career. Determined to broaden his leadership skills, Hilton accepted an assignment in Greenland, embracing the unfamiliar challenges and landscapes for a year.

He returned to the States with orders to Scott AFB and was met with surprise when he was tasked with mastering a completely different Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC).

“They said there was a manpower shortage and that the next person to walk through the doors would be assigned Military Satellite Communications, a totally different AFSC…I was that next person,” said Hilton. “I spent the next five years of my career as the MILSATCOM program manager before I retired from active duty.”

Amidst the change and uncertainty, Hilton found himself absorbing new knowledge and skills with the same fervor he had once imparted to others again. This unexpected journey tested his adaptability and resilience, shaping him into the leader he aspired to become.

After Hilton completed his active-duty time in the Air Force, he dedicated his evenings to teaching a college electronics course before transitioning to a role at the National Archives. Despite this change, Hilton's desire to teach never faltered. He eagerly applied for positions at Keesler, hoping to return to the environment that felt the most like home.

His persistence finally paid off when he received unexpected news that he was selected for a position he nearly forgot about applying for.

“I came back and got qualified on all my materials, but my goal was to not only be an instructor but to go back to electronics, which was my first love,” said Hilton.

Driven by his passion for teaching and his love for Keesler Air Force Base, he currently serves as a radio frequency system instructor.

Hilton also instills a profound respect for Air Force heritage in his classes, emphasizing the importance of hard work and dedication in military service. He challenges his students to grasp the technical aspects of radio theory and apply themselves fully, preparing them for the demands of military life.

Hilton's enthusiasm for the history of the base and the broader military is infectious. He takes pride in sharing his extensive knowledge with his students, knowing that a solid understanding of their heritage enhances their commitment. Beyond the classroom, Hilton curate’s historical displays for the base, ensuring his students have tangible connections to the past and broadening their understanding and appreciation of their military legacy.

“Every one of my jobs were almost like a form of special duty, none of which were voluntary,” reflected Hilton. “I don't regret it at all though, I think that every base I have been too, I have left a little bit better than I found it.”

