NIWC Atlantic Welcomes New Commanding Officer

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Capt. Nicole Nigro, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Capt. Nicole Nigro, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic outgoing commanding officer, salutes sideboys during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 18, 2024. Nigro was relieved of command by Capt. Matthew O’Neal during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. — Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic hosted a change of command ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina, July 18, 2024.



Capt. Matthew O’Neal became the seventh commanding officer of NIWC Atlantic, assuming the role from Capt. Nicole Nigro, who is transitioning to be the program manager for Tactical Networks, Program Manager, Warfare (PMW) 160 under Program Executive Office for Command Control, Communications, and Computers (PEO C4I) in San Diego, California.



As the new commanding officer, O’Neal leads NIWC Atlantic’s approximately 5,000 federal civil service employees and military personnel located at the center's headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina, and at other sites in Hampton Roads, Virginia; New Orleans, Louisiana; Tampa, Florida; Naval District Washington; and overseas locations in Europe, the Middle East and Antarctica.



Rear Adm. Doug Small, commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) and presiding officer of the change of command ceremony, recognized the importance of the vast and unique workforce and acknowledged the seamless transition between the outgoing and incoming leadership.



“I’m particularly proud of the way Capt. Nigro has driven better integration between our military and civilian workforce,” said Small. “This has not only enhanced NIWC Atlantic’s mission impact on our Sailors and Marines, but also fostered a greater appreciation among our civilians for the warfighting perspective and technical skill of our military personnel.”



During the ceremony, Nigro received the Legion of Merit award for her “outstanding performance and dedicated leadership” that created the environment to support a major update to the Command Strategic Framework resulting in lines of effort focusing on warfighters and their needs.





Specifically, the award highlighted how, under Nigro’s leadership, NIWC Atlantic re-organized its military leadership throughout the command, more effectively aligning senior officers within the geographically dispersed organization.





During her remarks, Nigro offered her gratitude to the NIWC Atlantic team for their commitment and leadership demonstrated during her tenure as commanding officer in support of the naval and joint warfighter.



“The warfighter, as our foundational priority, is driving everything we do. And it was an honor over my tenure to see NIWC Atlantic leverage innovative ideas and different approaches in order to deliver technology and solutions at the speed of relevance,” Nigro said. “Our Navy and our nation depend on it – and I am grateful to have been a part of this timely and critical mission.”



Nigro welcomed O’Neal and his family and spoke to the journey that lies ahead under his leadership.



O’Neal was the director for Naval Enterprise Networks in PEO Digital and Enterprise Services in Washington, D.C.



“I am honored and humbled to have been selected to lead this outstanding team, and to serve alongside such a dedicated and talented workforce to further our mission of delivering information warfare capabilities to naval, joint and national warfighters,” O’Neal said. “NIWC Atlantic is right in the thick of developing and honing the Navy and Marine Corps’ posture in this key domain. I consider it a distinct privilege to join in such an impactful role helping ensure my fellow Sailors and our Marines brethren have the tools they need”



About NIWC Atlantic



As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.