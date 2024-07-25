Asante Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Michael Asante graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Michael Asante graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) July 25, 2024. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Apprentice Michael Asante graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) July 25, 2024.



Asante, who lives in New Orleans, Louisiana, but is originally from Little Accra, Ghana, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to serve his country.



“I joined the Navy because I wanted to do my part and support the United States,” said Asante. “I feel a lot of patriotism, because this country allows people from all backgrounds to have equal opportunities without discrimination. I also want to be a part of providing the peace and stability that the Navy provides for other countries around the world, as it is something that I feel is important.”



Asante, 41, graduated from Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School, where he was a member of the varsity soccer team. Before joining the Navy, he was employed as a rocket materials analyst on the NASA Artemis SLS program, where he supported the material management analyst team with parts allocations, serial tracking and depositions.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Asante is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Asante, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“When I came here, I was not thinking about winning an award. When I found out I’d been selected as the number one recruit in my training group, it was a huge honor for me. Joining at the age that I did and having success is proof that it’s never too late to accomplish your dreams. I will use this as motivation to further my education and continue to strive for new goals in my naval career.”



Asante’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Hospital Corpsman (HMC) Charmaine Henry, Naval Aircrewman Helicopter 1st Class (AWS1) Caleb Rausch and Fire Controlman 2nd Class (FC2) Ronak Mitra, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“I learned something from each of my RDCs,” he said. “Sometimes it’s hard to realize in the moment, but everything they do is for a reason. FC2 Mitra, for example, is someone that I really look up to. He supported me a lot during those times when I was down on myself, and I could tell he truly cared about my well-being. The way he carries himself is honorable, and in that way I can use his example to model myself into the kind of Sailor I want to be.”



Additionally, Asante said his family helped push him to success.



“My family was a big source of motivation for me,” said Asante. “My mother and my kids were always interested in what I was doing and how I was feeling. They encouraged me in all of their letters and during our phone calls. Without them it would have been much harder to complete the training here and have the success that I did.”



Asante said his biggest challenge was learning how to work effectively with such a wide range of people.



“I have much different experiences from a lot of the other recruits,” he said. “Coming from a different country, my perspective on life is somewhat unique. Finding common ground to be able to communicate effectively wasn’t always easy, but those hardships are part of growing and developing as a team. I’m sure it will be a useful lesson in other aspects of my life.”



After graduation, Asante will attend Logistics Specialist “A” School Meridian, Mississippi, where he will learn about automated data processing systems, financial records, and postal operations training.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.