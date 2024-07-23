Tabletop Exercise Helps NAVFAC EURAFCENT Develop its Wartime Responses

Photo By Anthony Cage | Lt. Cmdr. Andres Espinosa, assistant operations officer, U.S. Africa Command / U.S....... read more read more Photo By Anthony Cage | Lt. Cmdr. Andres Espinosa, assistant operations officer, U.S. Africa Command / U.S. Central Command, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) back briefs his team’s tasks during a wartime acquisition response plan (WARP) tabletop exercise (TTX) aboard Naval Support Activity Naples July 16, 2024. The annual TTX aimed to enhance the command’s wartime response capabilities, identify potential shortfalls and address capability gaps to better support the Fleet during real-world crises. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Cage/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) conducted a wartime acquisition response plan (WARP) tabletop exercise (TTX) aboard Naval Support Activity Naples July 16, 2024.



The annual TTX aimed to enhance the command’s wartime response capabilities, identify potential shortfalls and address capability gaps to better support the Fleet during real-world crises.



“NAVFAC EURAFCENT operates in a diverse environment that requires us to be prepared for contingencies in every operating environment,” said Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT. “Exercises like this help us develop the necessary muscle memory so that when we are called upon to provide contingency engineering support to fleet and combatant commanders, we can enable them to fight and win decisively in high-end conflicts where logistics and engineering are critical for naval and joint forces.”



After receiving a background information briefing, participants divided into groups for scenario-based planning exercises within the U.S. European Command area of operation. These scenarios included providing additional logistics capabilities to support the influx of forces and equipment into the theater, offering life support services, and arranging long-term equipment leases to facilitate the movement of troops across the region.



The teams utilized the Navy Planning Process, a disciplined approach that allows commanders to plan, prepare, and execute operations from the operational to tactical levels of war to guide their planning and decision-making.



"I am not expecting us to solve all the world's problems here today,” said Lt. Cmdr. Reece Comer, assistant operations officer expeditionary and contingency, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central. “Today was about putting thought into what we do not have and what we need to get after. Identifying what is not in place and having time to dive deep into it will feed future efforts. That is the real value that we got out of this.”



The TTX also served as a crucial learning process for subject matter experts from various directorates and support lines, allowing them to think through operational scenarios and make corresponding decisions.



"I work with units in Africa, so adapting the necessary skillsets to handle my team’s scenario has been interesting,” said Ashton Walters, facilities engineering and acquisition division Somalia contracting officer. “When a real-world contingency arises, not having a plan means it’s already too late. It wastes crucial time when you can least afford it.”



After a day of working with groups to develop an execution plan that incorporates a detailed plan that includes realistic processes and timelines for each step they identified.



“This is an investment in developing a workforce culture that will pay off in the long run,” said Capt. Andrew Olsen, operations officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT. “By addressing limiting factors and choke points today, we can determine how best to posture ourselves as an organization, ensuring we are ready for the fight when needed.”