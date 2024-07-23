MyNavy Family App: A Great Starting Place for Military Personnel Moving to Yokosuka

Navigating life as a Navy family just got easier with the MyNavy Family app.



Originally released in Spring 2019, the MyNavy Family app then combined information from more than 22 Navy-operated websites into a single, convenient application spread over 12 topics. In it’s five years of continued support, the free all-in-one resource recently updated to version 6.0 earlier this month.



It has grown to include 18 topic areas including Networking Resources, Gold Star resources, and information for personnel in the Transition and Retirement phase.



The app, developed by a team of Navy spouses and experts, includes help with spouse employment, education support, and special needs resources.



It also features a military installation search, providing detailed information about each installation worldwide, including emergency contact information.



Esteban Abreu is the Navy Housing Director at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). He’s also the installation’s Acting N9, the department that oversees the local Fleet and Family Readiness Program.



Abreu said the MyNavy Family app is a great starting place for military personnel moving to Yokosuka, whether they have families accompanying them or not.“It’s difficult to know where to go for support, especially for junior Sailors and young families new to the Navy,” Abreu said. “This app allows Sailors and families to quickly find information and resources to let them navigate to find the information they need.”



PCS Checklists is among the topics most prominently featured in the app and, according to CFAY Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, it can provide Sailors and families moving to Yokosuka an introduction to the installation and area.



Hunt is also one of the leads on Yokosuka’s Sponsorship on Demand program. Developed under the leadership of the installation commander, Capt. Les Sobol, and the hard work of the CFAY Work and Family Life (WFL) team in Summer 2023, Sponsorship on Demand aims to alleviate the stress associated with PCS moves, especially for those going overseas, by providing direct online access to installation experts and relocation counselors.



For MyNavy Family users, Sponsorship on Demand can help to clarify and expand on information found in the app and localize it to the Yokosuka area.



“We have our local experts online twice a month to answer all of your questions,” Hunt said. “From counselors who have been in Yokosuka for more than a decade to relocation experts who have completed several changes of station themselves, we’re here to help minimize the stress and make your move overseas as smooth as possible.”



Yokosuka “Sponsorship on Demand” sessions are held every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST). The direct call-in link to join the virtual sessions can be found on the CFAY official website homepage. For more information and resources, email FFSCinfo@us.navy.mil, search “#WelcomeAboardYokosuka” on a search engine or social media, or subscribe to the “My CFAY Weekly” newsletter. Stay connected through the CFAY official podcast, “The Giant Voice,” found on any favorite podcast platforms and social media pages.



MyNavy Family is available on the Apple and Google Play app stores.



Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mynavy-family/id1453442455



Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=mil.navy.mynavyfamily



For more information, visit the Navy App Locker at https://www.applocker.navy.mil.

