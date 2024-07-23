75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command plays a crucial role in Cyber Quest 24

FORT GORDON, Ga. — Soldiers from the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command (75th USARIC) applied their technical talent and strategic skills during Cyber Quest 24, the Army's premier annual prototype assessment event for Electronic Warfare, networking services, and cyberspace capabilities. Their input on the usability and effectiveness of new tools, from both a Soldier's and an industry leader's perspective, helped refine products for real-world military applications.



This year marks the ninth annual Cyber Quest event, bringing together Soldiers, industry partners, and government agencies to evaluate cutting-edge technologies poised to shape the future battlefield.



The event also served as a platform for the 75th USARIC to showcase its role in the rapid prototyping and experimentation process. The Command demonstrated its ability to accelerate the delivery of crucial capabilities to warfighters by working closely with industry partners and the U.S. Army's acquisition community. 75th USARIC Soldiers stood at the forefront of the experimentation process, leveraging their unique expertise to bridge the gap between emerging technologies and practical military applications. Their involvement provided valuable feedback to industry partners so they may better address future Army requirements.



"The 75th [U.S. Army Reserve] Innovation Command's participation in Cyber Quest 24 exemplifies our commitment to accelerating the Army's modernization efforts," said Lt. Col. Asheesh Nikore, team leader. "Our Soldiers' insights, leveraging their civilian expertise, are crucial in ensuring that the technologies we adopt will meet the demands of multi-domain operations in the contested battlefield."



The 75th USARIC Soldiers led rigorous evaluations of next-generation EW, networking services, and cyber prototypes. Their feedback directly influenced capability development, especially in the Information Advantage construct, which is a strategy that focuses on having the right information at the right time to make informed decisions that enhance military operations.



75th USARIC Soldiers also collaborated with service members from multiple partner nations. This collaboration offered expert analysis on the integration of emerging technologies with existing U.S. Army systems, ensuring seamless adoption of new capabilities.



The insights gained from Cyber Quest 24, bolstered by the 75th USARIC’s contributions, will help identify future requirements and guide capability development that will lead to more effective and resilient capabilities for the U.S. Army.



"The 75th [U.S. Army Reserve] Innovation Command's involvement in Cyber Quest 24 is a testament to their importance in the Army's modernization strategy," said Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton, commanding general, U.S. Cyber Center of Excellence. "Their unique perspective and innovative approach are helping us stay ahead in the fast-evolving realms of electronic warfare and cyberspace."



