Doerer inducted into Senior Executive Service at USAACE

Photo By Kelly Morris | Robert C. Doerer is pinned, with help from his spouse, as Maj. Gen. Michael C....... read more read more Photo By Kelly Morris | Robert C. Doerer is pinned, with help from his spouse, as Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander assists, during a Senior Executive Service Induction Ceremony at Fort Novosel, Ala., July 25, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris) see less | View Image Page

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence honored Robert C. Doerer, deputy to the commanding general, during a Senior Executive Service Induction Ceremony at Fort Novosel, Ala., July 25, 2024.



Doerer is now a member of the Senior Executive Service, a civilian corps of men and women who possess well-honed executive skills and share a broad perspective of government and public service commitment grounded in the Constitution.



The retired Army aviator’s appointment and induction comes after being detailed in the role since August of 2022 from his position as director of the Organization and Personnel Force Development Directorate.



Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, USAACE and Fort Novosel commander, thanked the audience for attending, including multiple generations of the Doerer family for their service, love and support.



McCurry said it was an honor to participate in the ceremony with Doerer, who was “meant to lead and serve and take care of Army Soldiers and families.”



“It is my personal belief that God has a plan for each of us, and that despite our own choices and life circumstances, eventually the course will self-correct. So today, we’re coming full circle,” McCurry said. “I believe today as we induct Bob into the SES, we are correcting a miss. Bob Doerer should be the one standing up here conducting this ceremony in AGSU’s.”



“So as you hear about SES’s serving alongside general officers, remember that this new opportunity is a culmination of a lifetime of service and is a confirmation of Bob’s dedication, competence and caring for our nation’s treasure – the sons and daughters of America’s citizens,” McCurry said.



A former AH-64 Apache helicopter pilot, Doerer held military leadership roles with the 3d Armored Division, 3d Infantry Division, 1st Armored Division, and V Corps.



He deployed as the 3AD Aviation Brigade Headquarters company commander during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, the 3ID Aviation Brigade operations officer for SFOR 8 (Bosnia-Herzegovina), the 1-501st Attack Battalion commander during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and as the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade commander in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.



Doerer served as an observer-controller at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California; aide-de-camp for the commanding general, Aviation and Troop Command, St. Louis, Missouri; staff officer, Director of the Army Staff, Washington, D.C.; and held several positions within the Human Resources Command, to include Aviation Branch Chief and Director, Officer Personnel Management Directorate. He served as the deputy commander and chief of staff for the USAACE commanding general.



His military awards and decorations include the Army Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star Medal with three oak leaf clusters, and Meritorious Service Medal with one silver and two bronze oak leaf clusters.



As the civilian director at OPFD, Doerer was responsible for developing Army Aviation force structure requirements, as well as overseeing the aviation personnel proponent office, managing the eight Personnel Life Cycle Management Functions for the Aviation Officer, Warrant Officer and Enlisted Corps.



As a member of the SES, Doerer’s role is a major link between the SES and the rest of the Federal workforce. The SES operate and oversee nearly every government activity in approximately 75 Federal agencies.



Per the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978, the SES was established to “ … ensure that the executive management of the Government of the United States is responsive to the needs, policies, and goals of the Nation and otherwise is of the highest quality.”



The SES covers positions in the executive branch that are classified above GS-15 or are in level IV or V of the Executive Schedule, or equivalent positions, which are not required to be filled by Presidential appointment with Senate confirmation, and are responsible for executive, managerial, supervisory, and/or policy functions characteristic of the SES.



During the ceremony, Doerer recited the Oath of Office as administered by McCurry, who also presented the SES pin and certificate, followed by the uncasing of the SES flag, assisted by Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, aviation branch command sergeant major, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael A. Corsaro, aviation branch chief warrant officer.



The symbology on the pin and flag includes a keystone – a center stone that holds all the stones of an arch in place, representing the role of the SES as a central coordination point between government’s political leadership and the line workers who implement it. The lines in the center of the keystone represent a united leadership corps.



In his remarks, Doerer said the SES lapel pin is a symbol of his responsibilities and the trust placed in him.



“I reaffirm my commitment to my principles, integrity, dedication and excellence, these qualities which many of you here today have ingrained in me, have shaped my journey so far and will continue to guide me as I move forward.



“This lapel pin is a reminder of my responsibility to lead and inspire but the values it represents are those I was taught early on as a child, instilled in me as a cadet, and molded over time by many of you here today,” Doerer said.