Rising to a new horizon

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – U.S. Airmen from the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a training exercise Operation Citadel Horizon at North Auxiliary Airfield in North, South Carolina, July 17 - 19, to improve mission readiness.



As part of the larger effort by the Air Force, Airmen were challenged at Operation Citadel Horizon to implement the agile combat employment (ACE) concept by quickly building up a forward operating site, assessing the airfield and ensuring it is able to generate airpower, then tearing down.



“As engineers we are always looking to create innovative ideas and look for ways to better ourselves,” said Master Sgt. Casar Alvarado, first sergeant for the 628th CES. “I'm super proud of all of our engineers. When we first arrived at 5:00 a.m. after a two hour convoy they hit the ground running with strong attitudes. We had a lot of work ahead of us and in this environment, with this heat, and I am super proud of the hard-charging outlaws out here.”



One of the main tests of the exercise was for the 628th Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight. The EOD team was responsible for clearing and removing any simulated munitions on site to ensure the safety of personal and maintain air operations.



“We are here learning and training how to clear an airfield when it has been attacked so that we can get the people in to make the necessary repairs,” said Senior Airman David Cournoyer, an EOD technician with the 628th CES. “The ACE concept is about rapidly getting that airfield up and operating so we can continue getting supplies and continue the fight.”



Operation Citadel Horizon ensured that Joint Base Charleston engineers are at the forefront of readiness, and empowered them to meet the challenges of generating and sustaining airpower in a wide range of operating environments against any near-peer adversaries.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 15:43 Story ID: 477039 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rising to a new horizon, by SrA Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.