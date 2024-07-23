Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program hosts annual safety luau

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum community members visit the Enrichment Center on July 25 to play games and...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum community members visit the Enrichment Center on July 25 to play games and talk with representatives from local agencies during the Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program’s Summer Safety Luau. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 25, 2024) -- The annual Summer Safety Luau began when the Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program staff found a box of party supplies in storage and then brainstormed about what to do with it.



They created a safety event but made it really festive. And four years later, the party is still going strong as Fort Drum community members gathered at the Enrichment Center on July 25.



“The Summer Safety Luau is part of the 101 Days of Summer campaign where we focus on family and home safety,” said Tom Wojcikowski, Fort Drum FAP educator. “We invite families to come participate in games and crafts that are luau-themed, and then inside the Enrichment Center there are representatives from different agencies who can talk with them about safety.”



Upstate New York Poison Control, the American Red Cross, and the Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) were among the off-post organizations participating.



“Then we also have (representatives of) Fort Drum agencies like the Exceptional Family Member Program and New Parent Support Program here just to talk with families about the resources available to them on post in terms of home safety and protecting children,” Wojcikowski said.



It’s an opportunity where a parent could ask about a child’s food allergy at one booth while the kids play with sensory toys, enjoy an arts project at another booth, and then play a ring toss game outside. But then before leaving, they could also learn about an upcoming resource fair, a mindfulness walk, or a family-friendly community event.



“Both inside and outside, there’s a lot going on,” Wojcikowski said.



One might wonder what a table full of animal pelts has to do with safety. Ray Rainbolt, with Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch, had the answer.



“From bear to weasel, this is all wildlife you might encounter at Fort Drum,” he said. “They are wandering around the cantonment, and most of the time you don’t even realize it. The safety message is that you don’t have to be afraid of the animals, but you should have respect for them.”



Rainbolt said that families can prevent encounters with critters by securing their trash with lids, and not feeding animals. It is not uncommon for hikers, anglers, hunters, and boaters to see a bear while recreating in the training areas.



“If you see a bear, appreciate it, but don’t approach it,” he said. “They may be curious, but unless you are approaching it or doing something they perceive as a threat, they will just wander off.”



Community members have an opportunity to learn more about what the great outdoors has to offer during the annual Fort Drum Outdoor Adventure Day. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Natural Resources Outreach Facility on Route 26 (near the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum).



“This is a free, family-friendly event that has activities appropriate for all ages,” Rainbolt said. “There are a ton of displays and activities related to outdoor recreation and natural resources.”



The event features more than 40 stations with hands-on activities such as mining for diamonds, archery, an obstacle course and outdoor cooking. There also will be sheep herding and tree-falling demonstrations. More information is available at https://fortdrum.isportsman.net/outdoor-adventure-day.aspx.