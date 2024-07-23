Your TRICARE Guide to Overseas Travel

Photo By Laura Kreider | PORTOFINO, Italy - Tourists reach Portofino on a ferry boat from Santa Margherita...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | PORTOFINO, Italy - Tourists reach Portofino on a ferry boat from Santa Margherita Ligure June 29, 2024. About 40 Vicenza Military community members visited Portofino during the day trip organized by USAG Italy MWR Outdoor Recreation. The tour offered participants the opportunity to discover one of the most charming destinations of the Italian Riviera for the beauty of nature, multicolored buildings reflecting in the bay and its history. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Planning a trip overseas? Whether you’re traveling for work or leisure, it’s a good idea to know how your TRICARE plan works outside the United States.



“In most cases, you probably won’t need to get health care during a vacation or short-term trip,” said Michael Griffin, program analyst with the TRICARE Overseas Program Office at the Defense Health Agency. “But it’s important to know how to get care overseas in case you need it.”



Here are key things to know before getting health care in another country.



Preparing for your trip: a checklist



1. Know what to do in an emergency.



If you reasonably think you have an emergency, call the emergency number of the country you’re in, or go to the nearest emergency department.



The TRICARE Overseas contractor, International SOS, provides 24/7 support if you need emergency care.



Visit the International SOS Contact Us page to find contact numbers for your location. As noted on Page 3 of the TRICARE Contact Wallet Card, only call Medical Assistance numbers to coordinate emergency care overseas.



2. Know your plan’s rules for getting care.



Different TRICARE plans have different rules for getting care when traveling overseas. Go to Getting Care While Traveling for detailed information for your plan.



Note: Active duty service members must seek care at military hospitals or clinics for non-emergency care whenever possible.



3. Identify providers for chronic conditions.



If you have a chronic condition that may require care while you’re away, identify providers in the country you’re visiting beforehand.



International SOS offers a search tool of approved providers. It’s also wise to note the contact information for hospitals and clinics where you’re traveling.



Tip: Remember to take care of any routine health or dental care before your departure date. Also, check with your provider to confirm you’re up to date on your vaccinations.



4. Pack important documents and information.



Bring the following information with you:



Your proof of TRICARE coverage and military ID card

A list of your medications, medical conditions, and emergency contacts



5. Bring your prescriptions.



Do you take prescription medications? Be sure to bring enough of your prescription for your trip. If you need to refill your prescriptions, do so before traveling. If you tell your doctor about your upcoming travel, they can authorize up to a 90-day supply.



Tip: Pack your prescriptions in your carry-on bag so you’ll have them with you if your luggage is delayed or lost.



6. Decide if you want to buy travel health insurance.



You aren’t required to buy travel health insurance to travel overseas. Keep in mind that all private and travel insurance policies pay before TRICARE.



If you receive care while traveling overseas, you’ll need to file your claim for reimbursement with your travel insurance first. Then, submit the claim to TRICARE, along with the explanation of benefits from your travel insurance provider for the care you received. If you don’t have travel insurance, be prepared to pay upfront and submit a claim for reimbursement.



What to do if you get care while traveling overseas



Follow-up care



If you received care while traveling overseas, contact your primary care manager or provider upon returning. You should also keep records to give to your PCM.



Paying for services



Sometimes, you may be required to pay for medical services up front and then submit a claim for reimbursement. Be sure to keep receipts and medical records. TRICARE will reimburse you based on the allowable charges for the care received.



If you need to submit a claim, submit it to the claims address for the location where you received care. Be sure to include all required documentation.



By understanding your plan’s rules and planning ahead, you can enjoy your travels with the confidence that TRICARE has you covered. For more information, check out Getting Care While Traveling.



