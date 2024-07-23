Christopher Way inducted into the New England District Distinguished Civilian Gallery

Christopher Way, retired Operations Project Manager, Naugatuck River Basin, Operations, Division was the 2024 inductee into the New England District’s Distinguished Civilian Gallery. The award was presented during the Founder’s Day official awards ceremony, June 21 at Concord Park in Concord, Massachusetts.



Way was unable to attend the ceremony. Matthew Coleman and Steven Patchkofsky received the award in his honor.



Col. Justin R. Pabis, New England District Commander, assisted by Alex Wagner, Executive Office, unveiled the picture and plaque that will go into the Gallery as Lt. Col. David MacPhail read the citation.



Christopher Way began his career on Feb. 21, 1991, as a Park Ranger at Hop Brook Lake in Connecticut and was promoted to Project Manager in 2000. Among his many duties during that time, he staffed the Stamford Hurricane Barrer during Nor’easters and hurricanes, including Hurricane Sandy.



Way left Hop Brook Lake to become the Operations Project Manager for the Naugatuck River Basin in 2007, mentoring and supporting his team with his ‘Open Door” policy. His genuine support and caring for his employees led him to receive the Federal Women’s Program’s Supervisor of the Year in 2009. Throughout his career with the New England District, Mr. Way participated in several project delivery teams in support of the District’s many missions. He was Operations Division’s first Leadership Development Program graduate and continued to support the program by becoming a mentor.



Way’s contributions to the District did not go unnoticed, and he received many accolades for this work. His recognitions include the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service, Team of the Quarter, a peer award for saving a drowning victim and numerous District and Division Commander’s coins. He retired on May 31, 2021, with 30 years of service.

