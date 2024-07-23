Co-ops learn in the field while building relationships

Louisville, Ky. – Engineering Division Co-op students had the opportunity to learn more about the division through a presentation and a hike through Joe Creason Park in Louisville, Kentucky, July 17, 2024.



All the students that took part in the day’s activities were originally recruited by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, Engineering Division and spent at least one semester working in the division.



The students learned more about the Engineering Division through a presentation by Ian Mitchell, Engineering Division chief, before heading out on “field trip.”



“We provided an overview of Engineering Division’s entire mission along with basics about our annual operating budget and how the division is funded. We also covered basic quality management procedures like Quality Assurance, Quality Control, Independent Technical Reviews, Agency Technical Reviews, Biddability, Constructability, Operability, Environmental and Sustainability (BCOES), etc., and we discussed opportunities for permanent employment as well as scholarships and special programs for recent graduates,” Mitchell said. “Our Hydrology and Hydraulics team also went over the basics of the Three Forks of Beargrass Project in the district before the field trip.”



After the presentation, the group took part in an educational hike where they were able to see and hear about the Beargrass Creek Project, and just take some time to get to know their peers.



“The goal of the activities was a blend of professional development and personal growth. The meeting aimed to discuss work-related matters, foster collaboration, networking, and mentorship. Overall, the presentation aimed to provide the co-ops with a solid foundation of knowledge about USACE, inspiring them to see the organization as a place where they can learn and contribute meaningfully to engineering projects that have a significant impact on communities and the nation as a whole,” said Dee Benham, co-op coordinator for the Engineering Division.



“The hike not only showed the co-ops things that USACE is doing to improve the environment, but it promoted team bonding, provided a break from routine, and encouraged physical activity and relaxation. Together, these activities aimed to show the co-ops, Engineering Division promotes having a balance between work and homelife, to foster both professional growth and personal well-being among the participants,” said Benham.



Alex Kelley, a structural engineering co-op in the structural engineering branch, said he appreciated learning more about the Engineering Division and USACE.



“The presentation and hike gave me a look further than my own section to see what USACE has to offer in Louisville. The presentation showed how large USACE is and how many different sections contribute to all the work the Army Corps does,” he said. “This also goes to show that we are given the opportunity to expand our engineering expertise by doing a rotation in a different section while also learning how each section works in their own way within USACE.”



Molly Shean, an environmental engineering co-op in the environmental engineering branch, said being able to see how a project applies to an area personally was interesting.



“It was cool to learn about stream restoration and the natural wildlife of the area since this is something I haven't been exposed to with the classes in my major,” she said. “I also really enjoyed getting to spend time with the co-ops from other offices that I don't get to interact with on a daily basis.”



Kelley said he also enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with his peers to build relationships.



“The hike was a great way to get out of the office and meet other co-op students who are in a similar position. It was very easy to connect and relate to other students who are also in the co-op program,” he said. “The hike provided a setting outside of the office for me to get to talk to some old friends and make new ones. It’s extremely beneficial, especially in the engineering field, to be able to connect with other focuses of engineering that you may have to work with in the future.”



Kelley said that his co-op experience has provided many new opportunities and challenges.



“I have had the opportunity to get firsthand experience of what it is like to be a professional engineer through the USACE co-op program. I am consistently exposed to concepts and materials that I am unfamiliar with and challenged to become a better engineer. Having the experience that USACE offers gives me a major boost towards becoming a better engineer,” he said.



Shean agreed, saying that her time as a co-op has provided useful insight toward her future plans as an engineer.



“It has been very helpful to gain work experience to see how what I have learned in classes so far connects to the work that engineers are doing in the field. My time here has also helped me narrow down what I would like to do in my future career,” she said.

