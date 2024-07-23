MEDCoE Graduate Research and Education Symposium held at University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Capt. Huy Nguyen of the Army Baylor MHA/MBA Program discusses political affiliation on...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Capt. Huy Nguyen of the Army Baylor MHA/MBA Program discusses political affiliation on health outcomes with the Director of the Military Health Institute, Dr. Byron Hepburn at the 13th annual Graduate School Research and Education Symposium (GSRES) at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Tx – Amidst an ever changing academic and military environment, student and faculty research and education has become ever so critical to advance military medicine. Hosted by the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Graduate School Dean Col. Matthew Douglas, more than 250 students, faculty, partners and affiliates of the command convened from June 5-6, 2024, at the 13th annual Graduate School Research and Education Symposium (GSRES) at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio in support of a relevant and timely theme: Navigating the Changing Character of Military Medicine.



On faculty day, Dr. Heather Hudson of Baylor University, a MEDCoE graduate school partner university, challenged faculty and staff to join forces to maximize resources such as basic training curricula in a time where resources are limited. Retired Master Sgt. Jonathan Lu, a former Green Beret and Tillman Scholar, delivered a fascinating values discovery workshop to help faculty solidify their identity and values to lead better. “Passion seeks passion. Once you figure out yours, help others find and live their own values.” said Lu. “Tell your story. Your very best is yet to come.”



Following the outstanding educational programming for faculty, the Dean of the Graduate School recognized the following individuals for their outstanding contributions to the department over the past year:



Colonel Josef. H. Moore Program Director of the Year

• Col. Enrique Smith-Forbes PhD, OTR/L, CHT, Director, Army-Baylor Occupational Therapy Doctorate Program



Graduate School Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

• Sgt. 1st Class Kelsey L. Ryncarz, Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of the Interservice Physician Assistant Program



Program/Branch Faculty Member of the Year

• Maj. Brian G. Gomez, DSc, PA-C, Interservice Physician Assistant Program

• Maj. Emily Diemer, PhD, RD, LD, Army-Baylor Master’s Program in Nutrition

• Dr. Brian Benham, DNP, CRNA, U.S. Army Graduate Program in Anesthesia Nursing

• Lt. Col. Sherry Kwon, PharmD, MHA, Anatomy, Physiology and Pharmacy Branch

• Maj. Bruce Barnes, PhD, Army-Baylor University Graduate Program in Health and Business Administration

• Dr. Courtney J. Lynch, PhD, LCSW, Army-University of Kentucky Master of Social Work Program

• Dr. Isaac Montes, OTD, OTR/L, Army-Baylor Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program

• Lt. Col. Jon Umlauf, DPT, DSc, Army-Baylor Doctoral Program in Physical Therapy



MEDCoE’s senior enlisted advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Laragione, delivered powerful remarks as the keynote speaker on research day, challenging attendees to solve military medical problems more deliberately. “The character of war is changing, as is the character of medicine. Previously, we had one hour to reach a safe area for patients, and then 24 hours to reach Role 4 care. The future fight won’t look like that,” said Laragione. It will still be a human fight with violence, but now we have new challenges such as drones and advanced enemy capabilities. We must consider challenges and gaps in operational medicine. The military may not solve medical problems as well as civilian sector, but no one will solve military medical problems as well as the military,” said Laragione. He inspired attendees with three challenges:



• As medical professionals, we focus mostly on medical. As a leader, stay focused on leadership and operations outside of medical aspects to stay relevant.

• Officers are responsible for building subject matter experts in enlisted and young technicians.

• Find an NCO that will help you. They will help you.



Retired Maj. Gen. Byron Hepburn, Director of the Military Health Institute, shared “I always want to be the best pilot in my squadron. Growth as officers is important. Military medicine is evolving nonstop, but you can’t forget the past and those lessons must be applied going forward.”



Dr. Alan Jones, faculty at the University of the Incarnate Word and former Program Director of the Army Baylor MHA/MBA Program, provided the healthcare administrator’s perspective on advancing military medicine. “Communicate more effectively, deliver care more seamlessly. Our patients are not just our stakeholders for the mission. They are us – you, me, and our family members,” said Jones.



The top poster presentations were awarded to 1st Lt. Joshua Bryant, 1st Lt. Nigel Taylor, 1st Lt. Samuel Ellestad, Lt. j.g. McKenna Wilson from the Army-Baylor Doctoral Program in Physical Therapy for their work on “Clinical Indicators Used to Identify Femoral Neck Bone Stress Injuries: A Scoping Review” and Maj Samuel Ochinang, a fellow at Virginia Commonwealth University, for his work on “Predictors of Suicidality in First-Year College Students: Examining a Five-Factor Impulsivity Model within an Ideation-to-Action Framework.”



The following students and faculty were awarded for best posters in the categories of primary research, literature reviews, and research proposals:



Best Student Poster in Primary Research



• Authors: 2nd Lt. Chance Miller, Army-University of Kentucky Master of Social Work Program

• Title: Exploring the Relationship: Unit Confidence and Post-Traumatic Growth in Military Personnel



Best Faculty Poster in Primary Research



• Authors: Lt. Col. Jonathan Yost, Maj. Nicole Ioset, retired Lt. Col. Richelle Demotica, Lt. Col, Lisa Post, retired Col. Tomas Eduardo Ceramuga, U.S. Army Graduate Program in Anesthesia Nursing

• Title: Assessment of Dietary Supplement Use by Military Veterans Affairs Anesthesia Providers



Best Literature Review (1)



• Authors: 2nd Lt. Kylie Olson, 2nd Lt. Desmond Brunson, 1st Lt. Avel Uy, 1st Lt. Hyeon Myong Tsou Park, Lt. Col. Joshua Van Wyngaarden (faculty advisor), Army-Baylor Doctoral Program in Physical Therapy

• Title: Real-Time Biofeedback for Gait Retraining: Modifying Mechanics and Patient Outcomes in Lower Extremity Musculoskeletal Injuries



Best Literature Review (2)



• Authors: 1st Lt. Michael Oliver, 1st Lt. Patrick Kyser, 1st Lt. Alec Barrowcliff, 1st Lt. Paul Sambuco, Cmdr. Rachel Condon (faculty advisor), Army-Baylor Doctoral Program in Physical Therapy

• Title: The Use of Neurodynamic Techniques in the Treatment of Upper Extremity Neuromusculoskeletal Conditions: A Scoping Review



Best Research Proposal



• Authors: Capt. Ryan Savage, Capt. Christopher Julain (faculty advisor)

• Title: Identification and Analysis of Cognitive Assessments for Occupational Therapists in Holistic Health and Fitness, Army-Baylor Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program



The GSRES provides the unique opportunity to learn, grow, and network between seven graduate programs, two support branches, and faculty from affiliate institutions in pursuit of advancing military healthcare. In planning for this symposium, the Dean’s “best day ever” would be comprised of “research-informed operational speakers and activities serving as connective tissue to inspire his students and faculty.” It is safe to say that the 2024 GSRES planning committee delivered exponentially.



Aligned under the 187th Medical Battalion, 32d Medical Brigade, the MEDCoE Graduate School offers five master’s degree programs and nine doctoral programs, with many ranked among the highest by the United States by U.S. News and World Report.



To learn more about the Graduate School and other opportunities in Army Medicine visit https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/specialty-careers/health-care/amedd-scholarship.html