Civil Air Patrol International Air Cadet Exchange program tour MacDill Air Force Base

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. --The 6th Air Refueling Wing led a tour for the cadets from the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand who were part of the Civil Air Patrol International Air Cadet Exchange program on July 15, 2024.



Airmen from across the 6th ARW invited cadets to tour a KC-135 Stratotanker on the flightline, learn how to patch holes with metal at the Fabrication Flight, discover new innovations at Bolt Cell and witnessed a military working dog in action with the 6th Security Forces Squadron.



“Participating in a cadet exchange program offers young leaders the invaluable opportunity to broaden their horizons, experience diverse cultures and build lifelong international friendships, all while developing essential skills and gaining a global perspective,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony Rios, 927th Maintenance Group executive officer.



This was the first cadet exchange program event held since Covid-19, marking a significant step toward restoring normalcy and fostering international camaraderie.



“These events allow cadets to once again benefit from cross-cultural experiences, leadership development, allowing the cadets to exchange ideas, strengthening global bonds in a post-pandemic world,” said Rios.



Cadets were briefed by representatives from different countries, providing them with unique insights into diverse military traditions, strategic perspectives and cultural practices.



“It was important for me, as a Canadian officer, to talk to the cadets because sharing our experiences and perspectives helps to build mutual understanding and respect,” said Canadian Armed Forces Lt. Col. Pat Cantin, Canadian Special Operations Forces Command Liaison Officer. “By discussing my career, military practices, and leadership principles, I aim to inspire and prepare the next generation of leaders for effective collaboration in an increasingly interconnected world.”



The Civil Air Patrol International Air Cadet Exchange is an annual two-week exchange program designed to promote cadets of character, and participation among the world's civilian auxiliary aviation programs. MacDill AFB is committed to providing outreach opportunities to foster community relationships.

