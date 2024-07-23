NAVY CONDUCTS HUMANITARIAN EXERCISE AS ATLANTIC PREPARES FOR HISTORIC HURRICANE SEASON

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Navy and Marine Corps units from across the region assembled in Hampton Roads from 18 to 24 July to rehearse humanitarian response missions in preparation for what is forecasted to be a historically active Atlantic hurricane season. Led by the staff of Expeditionary Strike Group TWO (ESG 2), the forces rehearsed one of the strike group’s primary on-call missions, defense support to civil authorities/foreign disaster response (DSCA/FDR).



DSCA/FDR missions are core capabilities of the participating units, and the exercise was an opportunity to further refine techniques among various inter-service units that would likely be called upon to respond in the event of highly destructive hurricane landfall.



“Putting in the reps to fine-tune our preparations and overall response to a major humanitarian event is critical to ensuring we are ready to go when the call is made,” said Read Admiral David Walt, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group TWO, “We have already seen the strongest, earliest hurricane of a season in history. The threat is real, and it brings home the need to maintain a rigorously-rehearsed, integrated capability to respond.”



In the event of responding to the aftermath of a destructive storm, units must be prepared to operate in austere environments that may have severe degradation to infrastructure and services related to health and habitation. The exercise included rehearsing the tactical loading and staging of supplies and equipment aboard the amphibious ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), and movement of supplies and personnel from ship to shore using landing craft, a critical capability in the event that port facilities in an affected area are damaged. An integrated response includes not only the ability to bring supplies, but also medical personnel, heavy equipment to aid in infrastructure repair, and even a tactical air control capability to facilitate the use of air assets.



“The aim is to bring the maximum amount of aid and broadest range of capabilities, with the greatest speed, efficiency, and self-sufficiency possible,” said Walt, “I’m proud of what these units accomplished, and I know that, if called upon, we will be ready to respond.”



ESG 2 provides oversight and management of two amphibious squadrons, 13 amphibious ships, four Expeditionary Sea Base crews, a Naval Beach Group, and two tactical air control squadrons. It is the U.S. Navy’s East-Coast lead for amphibious operations and expertise, with a staff postured to command or support operations in five separate combatant command areas of operation—across the spectrum of conflict and competition, ready to fight and win and at all times personifying its motto of Ready, Responsive, Resolute.

