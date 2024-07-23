Retired Master Sgt. George Harwell: From Rural Roots to Aviation Heights

By Senior Airman Brook Sumonja, 190th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs



FORBES FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Kan. -



Reflecting on the passage of time and new technological advancements, Harwell marveled at the changes he had witnessed in the aircraft he once maintained. “Everything has changed so much in 50 years that it’s incredible. It blows you away that you have to learn all this new technology,” said retired Master Sgt. George Harwell, as he gazed at the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker.



From his humble beginnings, where he grew up in a farmhouse without electricity, a bathroom, or running water, to navigating the complexities of modern technology, Harwell’s story is one of resilience and adaptation. George Harwell, a small town, Tennessee native, born into poverty, chose to better his life and his future by raising his right hand and joining the Air Force on April 12, 1961.



Nearly seven decades later, on April 2, 2024, Harwell’s visit to the 190th Air Refueling Wing was a tapestry woven with reflections on a remarkable career and a lifetime of experiences as he stood face-to-face with an aircraft he once flew on.



“It’s wonderful to see it in the condition that it’s in. It looks just as good as it did in the 60’s back when I was on it,” Harwell said, his eyes gleaming with nostalgia. The aircraft stood as a testament to the enduring legacy of those who served, maintained, and flew it during a pivotal era in history.



Harwell’s journey in the Air Force took him to various corners of the globe, “I got to go to Spain often. We would go to Zaragoza, Tarragona, and Moron in three different rotations and refuel the B-52’s coming across, so I got to spend a lot of time in Spain and I really enjoyed that,” Harwell recalled. His adventures abroad were a blend of duty and discovery, fostering a deep appreciation for diverse cultures and landscapes.



“It’s amazing to old people like me that came out of Tennessee barefoot, from the bottom,” he shared. “That’s what I grew up in. A farmhouse, no electricity, bathroom or running water. You never think about what people go through in the past and what the future might bring.” Harwell’s reflections highlight the vast contrasts between the past and the present, showing how quickly things have changed.



Harwell’s career as a maintainer in the Air Force allowed him to rise through the ranks after starting out as a third wiper on an aircraft crew. “I was a third wiper, on this airplane and I was on that crew. You had a crew chief, an assistant crew chief, and a third wiper and I was a brand new one-striper right out of tech-school, so guess who was the one wiper!” he laughed. Through dedication and hard work, Harwell achieved the rank of E-8 before retiring. “For a high school dropout, that’s not bad. Flying airplanes and living the good life now,” he said with pride.



Despite his achievements, Harwell faced challenges and made tough decisions along the way. “I was stupid. I made tech under 8 and then I got out. I had to have a backup plan as I had a wife and kids, so I went to a recruiter and I signed up,” he explained. After retiring from the Air Force, Harwell transitioned to civilian life, leveraging his skills and connections. “I retired from the Air Force and walked into a job that a friend had gotten for me, paying $6.34/hour, which was pretty good back then, and that led to my hiring in the aviation department.”



Harwell’s career also intersected with notable figures like Ed Gaylord and Fred Jones, whose political influence helped build the first corporate hangar at Will Rogers Airport in Oklahoma City. “It was a duplex hangar, and when they got it almost completed, they advertised it in the old manufacturing plant downtown where I was, I walked in with both feet and fell right into it. I’ve had some very, very good luck,” Harwell reflected.



Throughout his travels, Harwell encountered diverse cultures and unique experiences. “They have a different culture and you have to honor that,” he said, recalling his time in Bangkok. “I’ve been to some places that were really different, that’s for sure.”



As he stood by the aircraft he spent many hours working on years ago, Harwell grinned ear to ear at the opportunity to take a step back in time. His visit was not just a reunion with an old friend but a celebration of a life well-lived, filled with service, adventure, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.



In the end, Harwell’s story is a testament to the enduring spirit of those who serve. From his humble beginnings to his distinguished career, Master Sgt. George Harwell embodies the values of dedication, resilience, and adaptability. His journey reminds us of the profound impact of those who have come before us and the bright future that lies ahead.

Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024