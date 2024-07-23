LeeAnn Neal retires with over 25 years of Service

Courtesy Photo | Peter Olmstead, Chief of the Maine Project Office, presents LeeAnn Neal with her...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Peter Olmstead, Chief of the Maine Project Office, presents LeeAnn Neal with her retirement certificate at an office pizza party on June 18, 2024. see less | View Image Page

by Peter Olmstead

Chief, Maine Project Office



Regulatory Division’s Maine Project Office team celebrated the long career and retirement of LeeAnn Neal, June 18.



With over 25 years of dedicated and faithful service to her credit, Neal first joined Regulatory Division’s Maine Project Office in 1999 as a stay-in-school office automation clerk. She quickly matriculated through the New England Division’s student trainee and internship programs to become an Environmental Protection Specialist and Senior Project Manager within Regulatory Division.



Neal is adept at all aspects of the Regulatory Program with specific emphasis on projects dealing with wetlands mitigation, endangered species and historic properties, harbor management, wind and solar power development, aquaculture, peat mining and cranberry development (and projects on agriculture lands). She is very highly regarded by applicants, contractors, consultants, resource agencies, Maine’s harbormasters, and other professionals for her quiet professionalism, attention to detail, high personal and professional integrity, ability to interpret a complex program in a clear and helpful manner, no nonsense and common-sense approach to problem solving, and her technical proficiency.



In actively promoting both the USACE permit program and local harbor management, Neal has successfully brought a number of harbors into compliance with federal requirements and has fostered long lasting relationships with a number of past and present harbormasters which have been vital to the overall mission of the project office.



Neal has been a valued member of the Maine Project Office team and consistently has been a top performer, reducing the regulatory burden on Maine applicants as well as the agency’s backlog. She has received a number of Performance and On the Spot Awards over her 25-year career as well as numerous letters of appreciation. She will be greatly missed by the project office team and Regulatory Division as a whole.