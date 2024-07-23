Stormwater runoff management at Fort Sill: Protecting local waterways

FORT SILL, Okla. — As rain and snowmelt cascade across the Fort Sill cantonment area, much of it flows over buildings and pavement, which are impermeable surfaces that prevent water from soaking into the ground.



The runoff is channeled through storm drains into nearby creeks, such as East Cache Creek, Sitting Bear Creek, Medicine Creek, Wolf Creek, and Mission Creek. Eventually, these waterways converge and drain into the Red River, which flows into the Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana.



"The stormwater runoff can carry pollutants such as oil, dirt, chemicals, and lawn fertilizers directly into these creeks and rivers, where they seriously harm water quality," said Scott Sherman, environmentalist in charge of Fort Sill’s storm water programs, Directorate of Public Works.



To combat this issue, Fort Sill has been issued two permits by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality under federal EPA guidelines. These permits are designed to protect surface water quality and groundwater resources by minimizing increases in runoff.



"Developments on Fort Sill are designed and built to minimize increases in runoff," Sherman explained. "The porous and varied terrain of natural landscapes like some of the wooded areas and grasslands on Fort Sill traps rainwater and snowmelt and allows them to filter slowly into the ground. In contrast, impervious surfaces like roads, parking lots, and rooftops prevent rain and snowmelt from infiltrating."



Storm sewer systems concentrate runoff into smooth, straight conduits, causing it to gather speed and erosional power as it travels underground. When this runoff leaves the storm drains and empties into a stream, its excessive volume and power can blast out streambanks, damaging streamside vegetation and aquatic habitats.



Fort Sill's Directorate of Public Works ground maintenance teams and environmental office inspect these areas throughout the year. The goal is to identify and address areas at risk of contributing pollutants to stormwater runoff. The two stormwater permits held by Fort Sill aim to reduce sediment loads and other pollutants from entering runoff through training, inspections, and surveys.



"Each motor pool and industrial area is inspected twice a year through the environmental office," Sherman noted. "At least annually, all water outfalls are inspected by stormwater personnel from the environmental office. Some areas require actual analytical sampling which gives a good idea of the health of stormwater.



This ongoing effort highlights Fort Sill's commitment to protecting local waterways and maintaining the health of its natural environment.



"By March of each year, Fort Sill submits a detailed stormwater annual review to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. After their review, they provide feedback on necessary improvements,” said Sherman. "So, when it rains, there is a lot more going on behind the scenes than what usually meets the eye.”

