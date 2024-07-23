New England District officer awarded the Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal

Maj. Ryan Hall, P.E., PMP, New England District’s IT Project Manager and Deputy Architect-Engineer Coordinator received a prestigious award during the District’s Founder’s Day ceremonies, June 21, 2024, at Concord Park in Concord, Massachusetts.



Hall received the Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal. Col. Justin R. Pabis, PE, New England District Commander, placed the medal on Hall, while Lt. Col. David MacPhail, Deputy Commander, read the citation.



Hall received the honor for superior service to the United States Army Engineer Regiment as it supports the Army to assure mobility, enhance protection, enable expeditionary logistics, and build capacity in order to provide commanders with the freedom of action required for full spectrum operations in an era of persistent conflict.



The medal is named after French engineer François de Fleury who volunteered to serve with the American army in 1777 in its fight for independence. During his service, he committed many acts of bravery, especially during the battles of Fort Mifflin, Brandywine and Stoney Point.



It is understood that the de Fleury medal was the first congressional medal struck, if not the first medal authorized. The engineer regiment adopted the de Fleury medal as an award because of the values demonstrated by the man for whom it was struck – values of special meaning to engineer soldiers. The engineer regiment makes three award levels of the de Fleury medal – bronze, silver and gold.

